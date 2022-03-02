India trying to avoid playing Belarus in football friendly

India is trying to avoid playing Belarus in a friendly football match on March 26.

India was scheduled to take on Bahrain on March 23 and efforts are on to replace Belarus with another country for the game on March 26 in Manama amid a global sporting boycott of Russia and Belarus.

“We are trying to avoid Belarus if possible in the light of these developments. We are trying to get another team for the second friendly on March 26 in Manama,” an All India Football Federation (AIFF) source told PTI.

“Since not many days are left it can be difficult and we are also trying to have Bahrain back-to-back. There is some confusion. Since FIFA has not suspended Belarus, there is no automatic cancellation of the friendly. If Belarus is banned by FIFA we cannot play them. But, as of now, the match against Belarus is still on,” he added.

FIFA has suspended Russia but has not announced any such measure for Belarus as yet.

The games against Bahrain and Belarus are a part of India’s preparation for the Asian Cup final-round qualifiers in Kolkata in June.