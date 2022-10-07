Football

India beats Myanmar 4-1 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian team won its third straight match in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers and is top of its group with nine points from three matches.

Team Sportstar
07 October, 2022 22:44 IST
The Indian team beat Myanmar 4-1 in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Indian team beat Myanmar 4-1 in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The Indian men’s U-17 team thrashed Myanmar 4-1 in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in Al Khobar on Friday.

Vanlalpeka Guite and Thaanglalsoun Gangte scored two goals each in the first half to give India a 4-0 lead at the half-way mark. Myanmar struck its first goal in the 60th minute through HW Yan’s deflected shot.

The Indian team did not concede any more goals and closed out the match at the same score line.

With the win, it maintained its perfect record in the group and has nine points after three games. India plays Saudi Arabia next.

