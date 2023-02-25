India U-17s suffer 1-3 loss against Qatar in friendly match

The India U-17 Men’s National football team suffered a 1-3 loss against Qatar in the first of two friendly matches at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Ethan Dephina scored to give an early 1-0 lead to Qatar, but Shashwat Panwar scored the equaliser for India.

Qatar has to wait till the second-half to take the lead again as Khalid Alshaaibi found the net. Mohammed Elsiddig scored in the dying minutes to make it 3-1.

Qatar started on the front foot and immediately got the lead in the 5th minute when Dekhayel Al-Hamad’s cross was kept out by India keeper Sahil. However, Dephina was there for the rebound and scored.

India got many set-pieces around the quarter-hour mark, with Mukul and Vanlalpeka Guite coming close, but both sent their efforts wide.

It was at the half-hour mark that the Blue Colts found the back of the net through Shashwat, who scored from a corner by Danny Meetei to draw India level.

As the two sides headed into the break on level terms, the second half began on a more cautious note from both ends.

Vanlalpeka Guite had a shot collected by the opposition keeper before Sahil made a couple of saves to keep India in the game.

Khalid Alshaaibi put his side into the lead in the 61st when he got his head onto the end of a cross by Tashin Jamshid. India surged ahead in search of the equaliser, but Mohammed Elsiddig scored right at the end of the second-half to kill the contest. Elsiddiq had his shot blocked a couple of times but managed to get onto the rebound, before finally turning it in.