Indian U17 men’s team wins 4-1 against Atletico U17

The India men’s U17 side defeated Atletico Madrid U17 team 4-1 in a friendly match in Madrid on Wednesday.

India scored three goals in the first half with Korou, Lalpekhlua and Shashwat finding the net. It went to the half-time break with a 3-1 lead.

Gogocha then hit a fourth goal in the 89th minute to end the dominant day for the Indian team. Atletico’s only goal was scored by Gabriel in the 38th minute.

India is playing a friendly tournament in Madrid to prepare for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand.

