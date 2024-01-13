MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview

The Blue Tigers have qualified for consecutive editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time and have been drawn with Syria, Uzbekistan and the Socceroos in Group B.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 07:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India had three first-team regulars – Anwar Ali, Ashique Kuruniyan and Jeakson Singh – unavailable during squad selection due to injuries.
infoIcon

India’s campaign at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will start in a David versus Goliath battle, against the 2015 champion, Australia, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers have qualified for consecutive editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time and have been drawn with Syria, Uzbekistan and the Socceroos in Group B.

But its first and biggest challenge in the group stage would be to don the robes of a giant killer against an opponent it last beat 67 years ago, at the Summer Olympics, under legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

“Obviously, it is going to be very difficult. We know their achievements, with their top players coming from top European leagues who play competitive football week in and week out. It is not going to be easy but we are here to embrace the challenge,” Igor Stimac, India’s head coach, said about Australia on Friday.

India had three first-team regulars – Anwar Ali, Ashique Kuruniyan and Jeakson Singh – unavailable during squad selection due to injuries.

When and where will the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5 PM IST, Saturday, January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.
Where can you watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?
The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

