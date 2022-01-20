India vs Iran LIVE score & updates: AFC Asian Cup 2022

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between India and Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

6.15 pm: Head coach Thomas Dennerby speaks on the changes he has incorporated since his appointment, what he expects at the Asian Cup, the significance of the tournament and more. READ

Asia's best in India! The #WAC2022 begins today with India aiming to start strong against Iran.



Our reporter @ShayanAcharya takes us through the wall murals outside the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

5.50 pm: With no domestic football for close to 2 years and the numbers stacked against it, the Indian team hopes to achieve an improbable target: A FIFA World Cup berth. READ MORE

5.40 pm: India last played Iran in a Gold Cup match in 2019 when the Blue Tigresses came out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from Anju Tamang.

5.32 pm: In under an hour, India's first starting XI of the tournament will be announced. Will be interesting to note, who are the two players to miss out from the matchday squad after having contracted Covid.

Update: China is off to a 4-0 win in its opener against Chinese Taipei to go top of the Group A table.

MATCH PREVIEW

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup returns to India after a gap of 43 years. In 1979, India had reached the final and a similar showing would guarantee the country a place in the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Blue Tigresses, however, are far from Asia’s best and are currently ranked 55th in the world (11th in Asia).

China and Chinese Taipei are the other two teams in the group and India coach Thomas Dennerby believes the team has a realistic chance to reach the quarterfinals.

Despite the pandemic, the Indian team has had several exposure tours over the last year and performed admirably in the pre-tournament friendlies in the UAE and Bahrain.

In the absence of the Bala Devi, who plays for Rangers in the Scottish Women's Premier League, India will pin its hopes on Manisha Kalyan. She scored the team’s lone goal against Brazil in a friendly recently.

The vastly experienced Aditi Chauhan will guard the goal, with captain Ashalata Devi spearheading the defence. With seasoned campaigners Kamala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan and Anju Tamang marshalling the midfield, India certainly starts as the favourite against Iran, which reached its maiden AFC Asian Cup after defeating Jordan in a penalty shoot-out in the qualifying round.

Iran will bank on the skills of 22-year-old striker Hajar Dabbaghi, who had an impressive outing in the qualifiers, and experienced campaigners like Behnaz Taherkhani and striker Sara Ghomi.

With no spectators allowed in the stadiums, India will miss the support of the home fans, but familiar conditions should give the home team an edge.