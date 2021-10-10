SAFF Championship LIVE score: India vs Nepal; Chhetri leads the line for Blue Tigers

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match being played at the at the Maldives National Football Stadium.

3' Yasir looks to dribble through two defenders on the right but is dispossessed. India wins a corner in the process. Brandon's corner is cleared first time at the near post.

2' Bose cuts out a pass from the back to find the run of Manish Tangi.

1' Suresh gets the match underway from the centre-circle. India will play in its white away kits.

FIRST HALF

Both teams are out in the middle.

India is placed fourth in the group with two points after two matches. Nepal is the table-topper with six points in two outings. If India loses this match, it will be out of reckoning for the SAFF Championship final.

We are just a few minutes away from kick-off. Meanwhile, the Indian women are already 3-0 up against Bahrain in the international friendly in the first half. Sangita, Pyari, Indhumathi are the goalscorers.

Nepal XI: Kiran; Gautam Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Suman Aryal; Ananta Tamang, Tej Tamang, Pujan Uparkoti; Suman Lama, Manish Manish Dangi, Sujal Shrestha

Five changes for India: Kotal, Apuia, Brandon, Yasir and Manvir start. Thapa, Martins, Seriton, Udanta, Liston make way from the goalless draw against Sri Lanka.

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Desai; Suresh Singh, Apuia, Brandon Fernandes; Yasir Mohammed, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Match Preview

With their pride hurt, the Indian men's football team is desperate to get back to a winning streak when it takes on Nepal in the ongoing SAFF Championship. With two matches left in the group stage, and both are must-win ones if India is to make the final.

“Nothing much has changed,” head coach Igor Stimac maintained in the official pre-match press conference. “We are here, and we are still alive in the Championship. We are still here to win the tournament,” he added.

Interestingly, the two teams had played two back-to-back International Friendlies in Kathmandu in the first week of September where India had won the second match 2-1, after having drawn the first.

READ | Durand Cup: A new city, a new approach, and a new champion

“We know them very well and have played twice against them. It’s an open game and if we play well, and do it right on the pitch, I am sure that we can win the game. There is no other option for us than to go out there and win it,” Stimac stated.

Nepal is leading the points table at the moment on 6 points having won both its matches against Maldives and Sri Lanka. “They may have a different approach. They may calculate while playing against us. But we are not worried about them. We will go out to do our job from the first minute itself,” the coach added.

The Blue Tigers had their practice session in the morning on Saturday, and the news from the camp is that there are no injury concerns with all 23 players available for selection.

Midfielder Brandon Fernandes insisted that the team has “everything to play for.”

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Brandon quipped: “We have had two disappointing results so far. Understandably, the mood was dull in the camp. But tomorrow we have everything to fight for. We are positive, and have prepared well for this game. Everyone is focussed in winning the match.”

Stimac echoed the same sentiment mentioning about the lack of discipline on the pitch. “We haven’t been disciplined enough on the pitch. For all those simple mistakes, we are currently on two points whereas we should have been on 6 points now,” he opined. “We know it will not be easy against Nepal. But we could win against them in Kathmandu, we can do it here too. But I reiterate that for that to happen we need to be committed and disciplined.”

Brandon, however, dismissed apprehensions that the Blue Tigers are thinking a bit too much about their opponents. “We are not thinking much about Nepal. Rather, we have been concentrating on what we need to do once it kicks off. Nepal are a good team and are in a good position at the moment. But each and every player is prepared – right from the 11 on the pitch to the bench -- everyone is ready to make an impact as and when called for.”

Brandon also lauded the coach for “giving us the confidence.”

“Every football match has its own pressure. But the coach has been giving us confidence and backing us. Tomorrow is a day when we need to show it on the pitch,” he uttered.

Everyone is aware, raring to go. ''The manner we see it is that we are in the quarterfinals at the moment. We need to win to get to the next one, and then to the next. But let it one at a time,'' Kotal expressed.

Complete Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes. Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad. Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary



Complete Nepal Squad

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Bishal Shrestha, Deep Karki Defenders: Rohit Chand, Ananta Tamang, Suman Aryal, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha Midfielders: Sujal Shrestha, Bishal Rai, Sunil Bal, Suman Lama, Santosh Tamang, Tej Tamang, Pujan Uparkoti, Surajju Thakuri, Kamal Thapa, Ayush Ghalan, Nitin Thapa Forwards: Anjan Bista, Aashish Lama, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha



Where can you watch?