India looks to mend mistakes as it aims for a win against Nepal in over three years

When India scored two goals in the second half, against Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, it thought the match was won. Two goals in the game’s dying minutes dented its hopes as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

On Saturday, Thomas Dennerby’s side will look to mend just that when the two teams meet again. “That (the result) was just not done at all,” a frustrated Dennerby had said after the match.

“When you’re 2-0 up, you just can’t give the ball away outside your own box. You have a goal kick, you send it far and let the other team start again from behind,” he had said.

The host had started the previous match with a set of players different from its starting eleven but saw a much better performance with the addition of Manisha Kalyan and Soumya Guguloth in the second half. Both of them, playing in European leagues (Apollon Ladies FC, Dynamo Zagreb), will be key for India in the second match.

“Experience is always important. With experience comes the ability to handle pressure, from fans, the media and the federation (AIFF). Only then can the players feel free and play free, use their abilities to play their best football,” Dennerby told Sportstar, talking about gaining European exposure.

Additionally, the team’s passing, especially in the first half, was incomplete and lacked momentum – something that Dennerby and co will have to change. While Anju looked rapid, the host will look to capitalise on Soumya’s off-the-ball movements.

Captain Ashalata Devi and midfielder Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi will miss out with knee injuries and goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan is doubtful, after picking a knock during the first friendly.

Though Aditi attended training ahead of the second match, Elambam Panthoi Chanu is expected to start ahead of her, with the side set for a packed 2023.

India will play friendlies against Jordan and Uzbekistan next month as it gears up for the Olympic Qualifiers in April, where it is grouped with Turkmenistan and Kyrgyz Republic in Group A. The Gold Cup and the Asian Games await later this year.

For Nepal, the biggest boost has been the return of forward Sabitri Bhandari – something that was stressed by head coach Ananta Thapa in the pre-match press conference.

Sabitri, the country’s highest-ever goal scorer continues to torment Indian defenders with runs behind the back line and above all, scoring goals two of which earned a draw for her side in the first friendly.

For Ananta – who was appointed head coach on January 29 this year – the game will be an opportunity to guide Nepal to its first win under his charge.

India has not beaten Nepal since December 2019 and was eliminated in the SAFF Games last year by its neighbour. When the two meet in Chennai for the second time in three days, the hosts will look to change just that.