India vs Oman LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier: How many points does India need to advance to next round

India may have rescued a point against Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan but the 1-1 draw meant India lies fourth in Group E, with three points from four matches.

Group toppers of all eight groups will progress to the third round along with four best runners-up. In case Qatar tops its group, the fifth-best runner up will join seven group winners. This is because Qatar has qualified for the 2022 World Cup by virtue of being the host nation.

Qatar is currently dominating Group E. For India to qualify, it has to finish second by a bigger margin than runners-up of three other groups as only the best five second-placed sides can advance.