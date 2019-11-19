Football Football India vs Oman LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier: How many points does India need to advance to next round India may have rescued a point against Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan but the 1-1 draw meant India lies fourth in Group E, with three points from four matches. Team Sportstar 19 November, 2019 19:37 IST Can India qualify for the next round? - AIFF Twitter Team Sportstar 19 November, 2019 19:37 IST India may have rescued a point against Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan but the 1-1 draw meant India lies fourth in Group E, with three points from four matches. Group toppers of all eight groups will progress to the third round along with four best runners-up. In case Qatar tops its group, the fifth-best runner up will join seven group winners. This is because Qatar has qualified for the 2022 World Cup by virtue of being the host nation.Qatar is currently dominating Group E. For India to qualify, it has to finish second by a bigger margin than runners-up of three other groups as only the best five second-placed sides can advance.Currently, here's how the top two of each group looks like:Group A: Syria (13 points), Philippines (8 points)Group B: Australia (12 points), Kuwait (7 points)Group C: Iraq (11 points), Bahrain (9 points)Group D: Uzbekistan (9 points), Saudi Arabia (8 points),Group E: Qatar (11 points), Oman (9 points)Group F: Japan (12 points), Kyrgyzstan (6 points)Group G: Vietnam (11 points), Malaysia (9 points)Group H: Turkmenistan (9 points), South Korea (8 points) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos