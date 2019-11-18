Football

India vs Oman head-to-head, form guide FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier

Three successive draws leave India desperate for a win to turn its Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign around when it travels to Muscat.

18 November, 2019 15:29 IST

India takes on Oman in a do-or-die World Cup 2022 qualifier.   -  AIFF MEDIA

With its FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification hopes hanging by a thread, India's matches against Oman away, Qatar and Afghanistan at home, and Bangladesh in Dhaka, pose a stiff challenge.

Here's a breakdown of the head-to-head stats and form of India and Oman.

India vs Oman 

Matches won: 1

Matches drawn: 2

Matches lost: 5

Head-to-head record

21 Sep 1994 Oman v India W 1-4 Independence

31 Mar 2004 India v Oman L 1-5 FIFA World Cup qualifier

17 Nov 2004 Oman v India D 0-0 FIFA World Cup qualifier

23 Feb 2012 Oman v India L 5-1 International Friendly

11 Jun 2015 India v Oman L 1-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier

13 Oct 2015 Oman v India L 3-0 FIFA World Cup qualifier

27 Dec 2018 India v Oman D 0-0 International Friendly

05 Sep 2019 India v Oman L 1-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier

