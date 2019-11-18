Football Football India vs Oman head-to-head, form guide FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier Three successive draws leave India desperate for a win to turn its Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign around when it travels to Muscat. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 15:29 IST India takes on Oman in a do-or-die World Cup 2022 qualifier. - AIFF MEDIA Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 15:29 IST With its FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification hopes hanging by a thread, India's matches against Oman away, Qatar and Afghanistan at home, and Bangladesh in Dhaka, pose a stiff challenge.Three successive draws leave India desperate for a win to turn its Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign around when it travels to Muscat.Here's a breakdown of the head-to-head stats and form of India and Oman.India vs Oman Matches won: 1Matches drawn: 2Matches lost: 5ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Can India qualify for next round?Head-to-head record21 Sep 1994 Oman v India W 1-4 Independence31 Mar 2004 India v Oman L 1-5 FIFA World Cup qualifier17 Nov 2004 Oman v India D 0-0 FIFA World Cup qualifier23 Feb 2012 Oman v India L 5-1 International Friendly11 Jun 2015 India v Oman L 1-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier13 Oct 2015 Oman v India L 3-0 FIFA World Cup qualifier27 Dec 2018 India v Oman D 0-0 International Friendly05 Sep 2019 India v Oman L 1-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos