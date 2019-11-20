South Asian Games: Maymol Rocky calls up 30 players for preparatory camp

After playing out a memorable 1-1 draw away to Vietnam in a friendly match, the Indian women's football team's next assignment will be the upcoming South Asian Games (SAG) 2019, which will take place in Kathmandu, Nepal, from December 1 to 10.

The Indian team will undergo a training camp in Kolkata from November 20 to 29 to prepare for the same, with head coach Maymol Rocky having called up 30 players.

Talking about the camp, Maymol stated that there is "increased confidence" in the team after the result against Vietnam and that these 10 days will offer her a great opportunity to assess the fresh faces in the team.

"There are a number of new players in the camp and in these 10 days, I am looking forward to seeing them play and compete with the others for a place in the final squad. From the start, our aim has been to give as many opportunities as possible to youngsters. The confidence in the team is high after the Vietnam draw and we are looking to carry it forward to Nepal now," she said.

Making their return to the national team fold are the likes of Dalima Chhibber and Sandhiya Ranganathan, who were part of the team that won the SAFF Women's Championship earlier this year – the last time the senior national side played in Nepal.

Maymol added: "It is good to have them (Dalima and Sandhiya) back. Certainly, with the other new players coming in as well, the senior players will be on their toes and there will be a healthy competition within the squad."

The India women's team will go into the 2019 edition of the SAG as defending champion, having won the gold medal in the 2016 edition – where Nepal was vanquished 4-0 in the final that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Maymol, who was the assistant coach during the last triumph, is confident of another successful tournament this time around and said the team will take it "step by step".

"We are confident of putting in a strong performance this time. However, we are not underestimating any team and will go step by step. Bangladesh and Nepal are good teams as well but we will go all-out and put our best foot forward," the 39-year-old coach concluded.

Striker Bala Devi, who is currently in Scotland for a week-long trial with Rangers WFC, will report to the camp by the end of the week.