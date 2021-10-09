Indian women brace for Bahrain challenge

The Indian women's football team, in continuation to its preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, will take on Bahrain in a friendly on Sunday.

The Indian team travelled to Bahrain on October 7 from the United Arab Emirates, where it beat the host and lost to Tunisia in friendlies.

Thomas Dennerby, coach of the team, felt the friendlies are helping the side gain a better understanding of what to do in different situations.

"These friendlies have been very helpful for the girls to understand the individual tasks and roles, and it also showed them how to cooperate together, both in attack and in defence," Dennerby said on the eve of the match.

RELATED| Indian women's team loses 0-1 to Tunisia in international friendly

"We need to be 100 percent focused every single minute of every game. We must stop conceding easy goals and definitely score when we have open chances," he continued.

"But we have a good feeling amongst ourselves. We had a very good interactive meeting after the Tunisia game, and everyone learned a lot," he said. "I think all the players are now aware that a better team can lose if they do not focus on the scoring situations," he added.

Captain Ashalata Devi said these games are a learning experience for her girls. "These friendlies have been very helpful to us. We have won one game, and lost another, but the learnings taken from them are immense. The fact that we are getting to play against tough international sides, will give us a good reading of where we stand at the moment," she said.

"We have Bahrain up next, and our aim, like always is to win the match. The girls are all motivated and ready to give 100 per cent against Bahrain," she added.