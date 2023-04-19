Football

India names squad for U-17 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

PTI
NEW DELHI 19 April, 2023 19:55 IST
India has been slotted in Group F along with host Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.

India has been slotted in Group F along with host Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.

India on Wednesday named a 23-member squad for the Women’s U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier round one to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 24.

India is in Group F along with host Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.

Bhubaneswar to host 2023 Intercontinental Cup in June

The Young Tigresses will play their opening game against the host on April 26 and against Myanmar on April 28.

The Indian team was last seen in action at the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship in Dhaka, where it had finished third. Since then it has been camping in Indore.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari.
Defenders: Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Irom Sonibia Devi.
Midfielders: Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, Lalita Boypai.
Forwards: Kajal Kumari, Shilji Shaji, Pooja.

