India names squad for U-17 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

India on Wednesday named a 23-member squad for the Women’s U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier round one to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 24.

India is in Group F along with host Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.

The Young Tigresses will play their opening game against the host on April 26 and against Myanmar on April 28.

The Indian team was last seen in action at the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship in Dhaka, where it had finished third. Since then it has been camping in Indore.