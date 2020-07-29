Football Football In football’s absence, Amarjit helps family with paddy farming in Manipur The 19-year-old midfielder, who has already graduated to the senior national team, joined his father in the transplantation of the paddy seedlings in the fields made muddy by monsoon rains. The piece of land belongs to his family. PTI New Delhi 29 July, 2020 16:21 IST Footballer Amarjit Singh Kiyam has been spending his time in Imphal helping his family in the paddy fields. - Jamshedpur FC/ Twitter PTI New Delhi 29 July, 2020 16:21 IST With no outdoor training and competitions allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam is helping his parents in paddy cultivation in his native village in Manipur.The 19-year-old midfielder, who has already graduated to the senior national team, joined his father in the transplantation of the paddy seedlings in the fields made muddy by monsoon rains. The piece of land belongs to his family.“I was helping my family in the paddy field — to do the farming. There’s no shame in going back to your roots and help your family on the paddy fields,” Amarjit said.“My family has been farming for generations. But I myself have not paid much attention to farming since I was a kid. I was always too much into football,” he added.For the youngster who mostly remained outside the state to play matches, it was an opportunity to reconnect to the roots.“Normally, I don’t get to be home for a long time. Even when the season is over, we have been going on some exposure tour or the other with the junior national teams. So when I do eventually get to come home for a few weeks, it’s generally not the season for cultivation.“Now I have got the time to actually go out there and reconnect with my roots. I feel proud. I’ve learnt the different aspects of farming, and I can tell you it’s quite a draining activity,” he was quoted as saying in an AIFF release.He said coming out of home and doing some activity in the open was “quite refreshing“.“It’s always nice to have some sort of activity as a hobby -- something that helps keep your mind off football for a couple of hours every day. I think farming has done that for me. I’m really enjoying this activity,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos