I-League: Gokulam signs Malian striker Saliou Guindo

Gokulam Kerala has signed Malian striker Saliou Guindo for the new I-League season. The 24-year-old is the final foreign signing for the club this season.



He has played leagues in Turkey, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire, Albania and Bahrain. He has also represented the Mali Under-20 team that finished third in the FIFA World Cup in 2015. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 11 goals for Byllis Ballsh in the Albanian league.

“I am glad to sign for Gokulam Kerala,” said Saliou. “I have taken part in a training session already and the squad is full of young and vibrant players. I am ready to work hard and make sure that we bring the trophy back home.”

“Saliou is a quality striker,” Gokulam coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said. “He has the skills to score with right and left foot. He is very fast. He has 11 goals in Albanian league, which is a top-level league. He has also played for Mali national team. He is young and has the potential to become the top scorer in India.”