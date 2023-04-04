Which Indian clubs have qualified for 2023-24 AFC competitions?

The Indian football 2022-23 season approaches the final stretch with the Super Cup set to begin this month. Both the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs will be jostling to take their place in next season’s AFC competition.

How many teams can qualify for the AFC Champions League?

Only one Indian team can qualify for the Champions League group stage and qualifies by winning the ISL League winner’s Shield. This season, however, the spot was decided by a playoff between the 2021-22 winner Jamshedpur FC and the 2022-23 winner Mumbai City FC to decide the qualifier for the 2023-24 Champions League. Mumbai City beat Jamshedpur 3-1 to book its berth at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

How many teams can qualify for the AFC Cup?

India has two spots in the AFC Cup - Slot 1 is a direct entry to AFC Cup group stage, Slot 2 is for AFC Cup preliminary round.

Slot 1 will be determined by a playoff between Gokulam Kerala FC, the winner of the I-League 2021-22, and the winner of the Super Cup 2023.

Slot 2 will be determined by a playoff between ISL trophy winners from 2021-22 Hyderabad FC and 2022-23 ATK Mohun which will take place on May 3.

What happens if Gokulam or Mumbai City wins Super Cup?

If Gokulam Kerala wins the Super Cup, then it will directly qualify for the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage. If Mumbai City (who already have qualified for the AFC Champions League) wins Super Cup, then Gokulam will get the AFC Cup group stage spot.

What happens if ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad FC wins Super Cup?

If either ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad FC wins the Super Cup, that team will enter the playoff (against Gokulam) for Slot 1 in AFC Cup.

If it (ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad FC) wins the playoff, the other team will automatically proceed into AFC Cup preliminary round.