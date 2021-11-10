AFC Women's Club Championship 2021: Gokulam Kerala FC suffers second defeat in a row

Gokulam Kerala FC suffered its second successive defeat in the AFC Women's Club Championship after llosing 1-0 to Iranian side Shahrdari Sirjan at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium in Amman on Wednesday.

The club became the first Indian women's football club to score a goal in the Premier Women's club championship in Asia, but has not been able to secure a win, with the previous loss coming against Jordanian side Amman.

The team has several National team stars such as Aditi Chauhan, Dalima Chhibber and Dangmei Grace.

The winners of the tournament will be decided through round-robin format. But with zero points from two games, the Malabarian side looks to return home after its final game against FC Bunyodkur from Uzbekistan.

The National team players will gear up for matches against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela later this month.