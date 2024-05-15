MagazineBuy Print

States backbone of Indian football: AIFF general secretary Satyanarayan in Development Committee meeting

The Committee recommended that each state will have to organise a minimum of four events in the year for the utilisation of funds provided by the AIFF. 

Published : May 15, 2024 17:02 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Committee also recommended that the use of CMS be mandatory for all these events | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
The Development Committee of the All India Football Federation, chaired by Avijit Paul, was held virtually on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. 

AIFF acting secretary general M Satyanarayan was present in the meeting, along with members Cliff Nongrum, Takum Kipa and Sonam T. Ethenpa.

While welcoming the members, Paul said, “This is the first development committee meeting of the 2024–25 financial year in AIFF. Ever since the development committee was formed, the states and the AIFF have been working hand in hand for the development of the game across the country. With the help of AIFF, the states have succeeded in increasing the activities of the game throughout the year. We hope to continue in the same vein this time, too.” 

ALSO READ: Indian football team begins camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of FIFA World Cup qualification matches

Satyanarayan said, “States are the backbone of Indian Football. The policy of providing the states with the necessary support from the AIFF has made a considerable impact while taking the game forward. We will continue to work together for the progress of football in every corner of India.” 

The Committee recommended that each state will have to organise a minimum of four events in the year for the utilisation of funds provided by the AIFF. These four events should include at least one tournament each for junior boys and girls.

The Committee also recommended that the use of CMS be mandatory for all these events. It said that a new set of rules should be made for the smooth utilisation of developmental funds and should be submitted to the Executive Committee for its approval.

