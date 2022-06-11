AIFF Elections: COA, affiliated units meet to discuss way forward on AIFF's new constitution and elections

The Committee of Administrators and members of some affiliated units met here on Saturday to discuss the way forward on holding the elections of All India Football Federation at the earliest under an amended constitution adhering to the national sports code, FIFA and AFC Statutes.

Suggestions were given by the members for the amended constitution, which will be examined by the CoA in the coming days.

Attending the meeting were the Supreme Court-appointed CoA head -- former top court judge Anil R Dave -- his colleagues in the committee -- former chief election commissioner Dr. SY Quraishi and ex-India skipper Bhaskar Ganguly -- and representatives from Bengal (Indian Football Association), Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Mizoram.

Quraishi could not attend the meeting in person as he was not keeping well, but followed the proceedings virtually.

"It was a very constructive meeting, all the members gave their suggestions. We will examine them and submit it to the Supreme Court with the amended constitution," Quraishi told PTI.

Entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj, who owns the Delhi Football Club, was also present at the Football House, as one of the petitioners, something that did not go down well with a top AIFF office-bearer.

It was Bajaj's club that had filed an application in the SC, alleging illegal continuation of the Praful Patel-led executive committee despite its term expiring in December 2020.

"I was there as one of the petitioners. It was my club -- Delhi Football Club -- that had filed an application in the SC. It was an interception petition, which heard in the court and Patel was finally removed.

"I am assisting the COA in a ex-officio capacity," Bajaj said.

Quraishi had said that a newly-elected body of the AIFF should be in place by September end and a modified constitution will be submitted to the Supreme Court by July 15.

The Supreme Court had on May 18 appointed a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of the AIFF and form its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

"We had a very fruitful meeting and everyone present in the meeting was on the same page as far as holding of elections and forming of new constitution are concerned," said Shaji Prabhakaran, president of Delhi Football.

The CoA will brief the FIFA delegation about its willingness to complete the task assigned to them by the top court within the stipulated time.

A FIFA delegation is set to visit the country from June 21-23.

As per the timeline set by the court, a draft AIFF constitution prepared by the CoA in line with the National Sports Code must be circulated among the stakeholders and their feedback sent to CoA counsel Samar Bansal by June 30.

The CoA must place the constitution before SC by July 15. The next hearing is on July 21