Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the All Iindia Football Federation elections happening at the AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi.
- ⦿ The General Secretary of AIFF will be decided once the new executive committee assumes power.
- ⦿ UPDATE- Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer’s post.
- ⦿ JUST IN! NA Haris is the new vice-president of AIFF. He beats Manvendra Singh.
- ⦿ Kalyan becomes the first footballer to serve as the president of AIFF.
- ⦿ Kalyan Chaubey becomes AIFF PRESIDENT! He has won by a margin of 33-1 against former teammate Bhaichung.
- ⦿ JUST IN! The vote counting process is underway. If everything goes as planned, we can expect results around 2.30 PM IST.
- ⦿ Meanwhile for the vice-president post, Nalapad Ahmed Haris, president of Karnataka State Football Association, is up against Rajasthan Football Association president Manvendra Singh.
- ⦿ JUST IN! The voting period is over and the counting will start at 2 PM IST.
The election for the All India Football Federation is finally set to take place today. The election –first scheduled for December 2020 – has been delayed due to multiple factors, such as a delay in drafting the AIFF constitution and the pandemic outbreak, until the Supreme Court of India intervened.
However, the intervention did not go well with FIFA, with the global body banning AIFF on August 16. As the SC transferred the responsibility of daily affairs to the Federation, the election is finally set to happen.