02 September, 2022 13:17 IST
The election –first scheduled for December 2020 – was delayed due to multiple factors such as a delay in drafting the AIFF constitution and the pandemic outbreak. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the All Iindia Football Federation elections happening at the AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi.

  • ⦿ The General Secretary of AIFF will be decided once the new executive committee assumes power.
  • ⦿ UPDATE- Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer’s post.
  • ⦿ JUST IN! NA Haris is the new vice-president of AIFF. He beats Manvendra Singh.
  • ⦿ Kalyan becomes the first footballer to serve as the president of AIFF.
  • ⦿ Kalyan Chaubey becomes AIFF PRESIDENT! He has won by a margin of 33-1 against former teammate Bhaichung.
  • ⦿ JUST IN! The vote counting process is underway. If everything goes as planned, we can expect results around 2.30 PM IST.
  • ⦿ Meanwhile for the vice-president post, Nalapad Ahmed Haris, president of Karnataka State Football Association, is up against Rajasthan Football Association president Manvendra Singh.
  • ⦿ JUST IN! The voting period is over and the counting will start at 2 PM IST.
Who are the presidential candidates?
Bhaichung Bhutia:
Bhaichung’s name has been proposed by Gopalakrishna Kosaraju, the President of Andhra Pradesh Football Association and seconded by Dileep Singh Shekhawat, the Secretary of Rajasthan Football Association.
His career included successful stints at prominent Indian clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Selangor and United Sikkim.
Following his retirement as a player, the former India captain managed teams like United Sikkim and also headed the AIFF’s technical committee.
Kalyan Chaubey:
A former teammate of Bhutia, Chaubey’s name, on the other hand, was proposed by Mulrajsinh Chudasama, the General Secretary of Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Kipa Ajay, the secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).
Individually, Chaubey has won the Goalkeeper of the Year twice (1997-98 and 2001-02) while Bhutia has bagged the AIFF Player of the year the same number of times (1995, 2008).

The election for the All India Football Federation is finally set to take place today. The election –first scheduled for December 2020 – has been delayed due to multiple factors, such as a delay in drafting the AIFF constitution and the pandemic outbreak, until the Supreme Court of India intervened.

However, the intervention did not go well with FIFA, with the global body banning AIFF on August 16. As the SC transferred the responsibility of daily affairs to the Federation, the election is finally set to happen.

The FIFA-AIFF saga timeline

