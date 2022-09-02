Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the All Iindia Football Federation elections happening at the AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi.

Who are the presidential candidates?

Bhaichung Bhutia:

Bhaichung’s name has been proposed by Gopalakrishna Kosaraju, the President of Andhra Pradesh Football Association and seconded by Dileep Singh Shekhawat, the Secretary of Rajasthan Football Association.

His career included successful stints at prominent Indian clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Selangor and United Sikkim.

Following his retirement as a player, the former India captain managed teams like United Sikkim and also headed the AIFF’s technical committee.

Kalyan Chaubey:

A former teammate of Bhutia, Chaubey’s name, on the other hand, was proposed by Mulrajsinh Chudasama, the General Secretary of Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Kipa Ajay, the secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).

Individually, Chaubey has won the Goalkeeper of the Year twice (1997-98 and 2001-02) while Bhutia has bagged the AIFF Player of the year the same number of times (1995, 2008).