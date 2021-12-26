Amateur players need to be registered in professional window to play in I-League: AIFF

The All India Football Federation has clarified any confusion on the feasibility of amateur players to play in I-League, saying they can only play if they are registered in the professional window.

"As per the AIFF Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players 2021 (AIFF RSTP) amateur players may only participate in professional competitions (i.e., the Hero I-League) should such amateur players be registered in the professional registration window," AIFF said in a statement.

It had been decided earlier that only professional players would be allowed to participate in the Hero I-League 2021-22.

However, keeping in mind the clubs being promoted from the 2nd division, the League committee created an exception to allow the participation of amateur players till the 31st of December 2021 if they were already registered with such clubs in a professional registration period as per the AIFF RSTP (Regulations of the Status and Transfer of players).

Following the recommendation of the League Committee, the matter was referred to the Players Status & Registration, and the Legal departments for their necessary inputs, who acted as per the statutes of the RSTP.

The Regulations of AIFF have now got FIFA's nod and players joining the league as amateur players will thus need to do so in the registered window only.