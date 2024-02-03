ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan’s Anwar Ali suffers injury again against East Bengal in Kolkata derby

It was an early end to the night for Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ Anwar Ali, who was subbed off in the 13th minute after suffering an injury to his left hamstring.
Ali, who was out of action for a considerable period of time due to an ankle injury, that also saw him miss the AFC Asian Cup, was seen clutching his hamstring after he stretched his leg to put in a tackle inside his own penalty area.
He was replaced by Amandeep Vrish Bhan.
