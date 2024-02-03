MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan’s Anwar Ali suffers injury again against East Bengal in Kolkata derby

Anwar Ali was subbed off in the 14th minute in the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal after suffering a hamstring injury.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 19:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anwar Ali of Mohun Bagan Super Giants.
Anwar Ali of Mohun Bagan Super Giants. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Anwar Ali of Mohun Bagan Super Giants. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

It was an early end to the night for Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ Anwar Ali, who was subbed off in the 13th minute after suffering an injury to his left hamstring.

FOLLOW LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE

Ali, who was out of action for a considerable period of time due to an ankle injury, that also saw him miss the AFC Asian Cup, was seen clutching his hamstring after he stretched his leg to put in a tackle inside his own penalty area.

He was replaced by Amandeep Vrish Bhan.

