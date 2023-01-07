India

Arsene Wenger to help with Indian football’s grassroots programme

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA’s current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger will play a role in Indian football’s grassroot programmes and talent development.

PTI
07 January, 2023 19:44 IST
07 January, 2023 19:44 IST
FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger. (File Photo)

FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA’s current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger will play a role in Indian football’s grassroot programmes and talent development.

Former Arsenal manager and world governing body FIFA’s current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger will play a role in Indian football’s grassroot programmes and talent development.

During the World Cup in Doha, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey had held deliberations with Wenger and other senior officials of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding youth development projects in India.

Also Read
AIFF promises ‘incredible state’ of Indian football by 2047

“We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of FIFA Task Force and they will help us in grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger’s team would come,” Chaubey said after unveiling its ‘Vision 2047’ roadmap.

“About football budget cut, we have got lot of help from government and ministry and we have never been turned down when we requested for something. In future too, we will expect whatever we deserve in terms of help, government will give us,” he added.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup- Five players who made a mark

Watch: Peter Hartley’s goal gives Jamshedpur FC first win of season, JFC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us