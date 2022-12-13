Bhaichung Bhutia’s training academy to hold trials in Chennai

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), a football training franchise co-owned by former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, has announced that it will conduct trials for its residential academies in Chennai — at FC Madras Ground, MCN Nagar — on December 18. Players born between January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2013 are eligible to participate in the trials.

“We want to reach out to every youngster and allow them to represent us. Through the trials, we aim to find talented footballers and provide them an ideal pathway to reach the top,” said Bhutia.

BBFC is India’s largest football academy and provides over ₹2crore worth of scholarships for talented footballers under its residential programme. There are opportunities to gain up to 100 percent scholarships covering academics, training, food, lodging, and competitive exposure. It has developed a robust scouting network where many academy players have played for the India age-group teams and in such leagues as the Indian Super League, I-League, and Santosh Trophy teams. Gaurav Bora (Northeast United), Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru FC), Aashique Kuruniyan (Indian national team), and many other international stars started at BBFS and have risen through the ranks.

Trials for the residential academies — in Delhi, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Hosur, and Kerala — will be held in more than 100 cities. There are opportunities to gain more than 100 percent scholarships covering academics, training, food, lodging, and competitive exposure.