Indian football: Bordoloi trophy 2025 to begin on January 20 under new format across Assam

Bordoloi Trophy, one of independent India’s oldest premier football tournaments, has been rebooted as a 608-match event spread across three months from January 2025.

The long-form tournament, over three 15-day rounds, has been decentralised to make it popular again and viable as a platform to promote fresh talents in the districts, the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) said on Friday.

The GSA has been the custodian of the Bordoloi Trophy since the first tournament in 1952 named after Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi.

“Large-scale telecast of international football matches, restructuring of the domestic football tournaments with the introduction of the I-League and Indian Super League, and the lack of sponsorship have been primary reasons for iconic football tournaments such as the IFA Shield of Kolkata, Rovers Cup of Mumbai, and Governors Cup of Sikkim to become history,” the GSA’s honorary general secretary, Devajit Saikia, said.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The Bordoloi Trophy has had a similar trajectory, reaching its nadir in recent years. The sentiments attached to this historic tournament made us restructure it for sustainability by involving players, clubs, fans, and organisers at the district level with total funding from the Assam government for the first time,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s desire to maintain the “football tradition” helped reinvent the Bordoloi Trophy, Saikia said.

“This is a watershed moment for the iconic trophy that has been redesigned to bring back spectators to the football fields to see their local players and local clubs aspire for cash prizes at the district level and go on to higher rounds to face tougher opponents from other parts of the State and beyond,” Kausar Jamil Hilaly, the Secretary to the State Sports and Youth Welfare Department said.

Saikia, also the Joint Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said the district associations have been given a free hand to select clubs by nominating them or holding local-level tournaments. “They can also hire players from anywhere but no player can play for more than one club,” he pointed out.

At least 5,600 players from 284 clubs and 1,120 officials will participate in the tournament spanning 45 days and 608 matches. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

According to the format, each of Assam’s 35 revenue districts would select its top eight clubs, which would be required to register 18-30 players by December 2024. These districts have been divided unequally into six clusters, keeping the State’s geography in mind.

The tournament is scheduled to begin from January 20 to February 5 as a district round. The champion from each district will play the cluster round from February 10-25 and the two top teams from each cluster will qualify for the final round.

“Apart from the 12 qualifying teams from the cluster round, four prominent teams will be invited to play in the final round. Two of these will be the champion and runners-up of the Guwahati Premier League and two will be top clubs from other States or abroad,” Saikia said.

He said at least 5,600 players from 284 clubs and 1,120 officials will participate in the tournament spanning 45 days and 608 matches.