The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on Thursday, with Chennaiyin FC travelling to Odiaha FC for its opening match on September 23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.

The Marina Machans will play its first home fixture against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 7.

Last season, Chennaiyin FC finished eighth in the ISL table with 27 points from 20 matches.

Following is Chennaiyin FC’s ISL schedule: