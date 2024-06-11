MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC signs Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil 

Chennaiyin FC announced on Tuesday the signing of Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil for a one-year deal.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 12:16 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC signed Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil 
Chennaiyin FC signed Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil  | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC signed Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil  | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC announced on Tuesday the signing of Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil for a one-year deal.

Wilmar has been a part of the Indian Super League (ISL) for two seasons, making his ISL debut with NorthEast United FC in 2022 and subsequently with debutants Punjab FC in the following season, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances.

Wilmar’s arrival marks the club’s fifth signing for the 2024-25 season and their third foreign acquisition, following Elsinho Dias and Chima Chukwu. The club had earlier announced an extension for captain Ryan Edwards.

Coach Owen Coyle, stated, “Wilmar has had a fantastic career and scored goals everywhere he has been. Scoring 24 goals in 33 appearances between NorthEast and Punjab is a great ratio for a striker. We are delighted to add that kind of firepower to our attack.”

READ | Qatar vs India: Last chance for India and Stimac in FIFA World Cup qualifier against under-strength Qatar

Wilmar began his senior career with Monagas in Venezuela, where he made 35 appearances and emerged as the top scorer with 20 goals. His journey took him to Gyeongnam FC in South Korea in 2011 and then to the Bulgarian side Litex Lovech in 2013, where he once again topped the scoring charts with 20 goals.

Reflecting on his new journey with Chennaiyin FC, the 33-year-old said, “I am very happy to be part of this great club and team, and very grateful to the directors and the coach for this great opportunity they have given me. I have always dreamed of playing in Chennai, and now I’m given this beautiful opportunity. With a lot of work, humility, and sacrifice, we can fulfil all the objectives we set for ourselves and win the title.”

