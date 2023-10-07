MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE, ISL 2023-24: CFC v MBSG updates; Lineups; Kick-off at 8 PM IST

CFC vs MBSG: Follow live updates of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match from the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 19:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC will be playing its home match of the ISL 2023-24 season.
Chennaiyin FC will be playing its home match of the ISL 2023-24 season.
Chennaiyin FC will be playing its home match of the ISL 2023-24 season.

Follow Sportstar’s live blog of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match from the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. This is Aneesh Dey bringing out all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • October 07, 2023 19:31
    From the coach’s corner!

    Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle: “We got to be clinical. If not, we will bring more pressure on our backline.”


    “What we want to do in one year is to build something. While Mohun Bagan Super Giant is able to spend huge amounts of money on a whim, full of international players, we would like to invest in young players.”


    Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando: “We expect Chennaiyin to be very aggressive. We need to be in control. Chennaiyin is a pretty ambitious club. Having lost the first two matches, they will come back very hard.”

  • October 07, 2023 19:19
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineup!

  • October 07, 2023 19:02
    Chennaiyin FC lineup!
  • October 07, 2023 18:47
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 6

    Chennaiyin FC: 1

    Draws: 3

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

  • October 07, 2023 18:34
    PREVIEW

    It will be an intense battle between the reigning champion and a former two-time champion. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC have had contrasting starts to the new Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season.


    Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.


    But for Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin, it will be its first home match (for Bagan, it’s first away contest), and the Marina Machans will be eager to win with the support of the home crowd when it takes on Bagan here on Saturday.


    Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando, too, knows that the home team will be hungry for a win and will advise his team against complacency.


    Read full preview HERE


    Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

    Mohun Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.


    KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO


    When and where is the match kicking-off?


    The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.


    How can you watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?


    The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).


    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

