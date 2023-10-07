Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE, ISL 2023-24: CFC v MBSG updates; Lineups; Kick-off at 8 PM IST

Key Updates
- October 07, 2023 19:31From the coach’s corner!
Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle: “We got to be clinical. If not, we will bring more pressure on our backline.”
“What we want to do in one year is to build something. While Mohun Bagan Super Giant is able to spend huge amounts of money on a whim, full of international players, we would like to invest in young players.”
Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando: “We expect Chennaiyin to be very aggressive. We need to be in control. Chennaiyin is a pretty ambitious club. Having lost the first two matches, they will come back very hard.”
- October 07, 2023 19:19Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineup!
- October 07, 2023 19:02Chennaiyin FC lineup!
- October 07, 2023 18:47Head-to-head record!
Played: 6
Chennaiyin FC: 1
Draws: 3
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2
- October 07, 2023 18:34PREVIEW
It will be an intense battle between the reigning champion and a former two-time champion. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC have had contrasting starts to the new Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season.
Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.
But for Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin, it will be its first home match (for Bagan, it’s first away contest), and the Marina Machans will be eager to win with the support of the home crowd when it takes on Bagan here on Saturday.
Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando, too, knows that the home team will be hungry for a win and will advise his team against complacency.
Read full preview HERE
Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
How can you watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
