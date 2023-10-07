Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE, ISL 2023-24: CFC v MBSG updates; Lineups; Kick-off at 8 PM IST

PREVIEW

It will be an intense battle between the reigning champion and a former two-time champion. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC have had contrasting starts to the new Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season.

Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

But for Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin, it will be its first home match (for Bagan, it’s first away contest), and the Marina Machans will be eager to win with the support of the home crowd when it takes on Bagan here on Saturday.

Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando, too, knows that the home team will be hungry for a win and will advise his team against complacency.

​

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

How can you watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.