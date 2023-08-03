Clifford Miranda appointed India U-23 men’s national team head coach

A Technical Committee meeting of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recommended Clifford Miranda for the post of head coach of the Indian men’s U-23 national team on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The meeting was chaired by IM Vijayan via video conferencing. Other members present in the meeting were Pinky Bompal Magar, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra, Climax Lawrence and Eugeneson Lyngdoh. The AIFF Technical Director, Syed Shabir Pasha, attended the meeting.

The committee recommended Nallappan Mohanraj as the assistant coach, Raghuvir Khanwalkar as the goalkeeping coach and Gavin Elias Araujo as the fitness coach.

Welcoming Miranda’s appointment, the AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, “Congratulations to Clifford for being selected as the head coach of the Indian men’s U-23 national team, which will play in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in China. Clifford did well to win the Super Cup for Odisha FC, and I’m sure we can expect a good performance from the Indian team.”

In April, Miranda became the first Indian coach to win a major title with an ISL team in the shape of the Super Cup in Kerala.

Miranda had a glittering playing career with the Indian senior team, which spanned nine years from 2005 to 2014. The midfielder won two SAFF Championships, two Nehru Cup titles and an AFC Challenge Cup with the Blue Tigers. At the club level, he was a five-time NFL/I-League champion with Dempo SC.

A probable list of 28 players for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers was also announced. The squad will begin its preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar on August 12. India is drawn against Maldives, United Arab Emirates and host China PR in Group G of the qualifiers, which are scheduled to be held between September 6-12, 2023 in Dalian.

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup, which will also serve as a qualifier for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024, will be the competition’s sixth edition, and India will attempt to make it to the final tournament for the first time.