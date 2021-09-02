Football India India Durand Cup 2021: Kerala Blasters FC announces squad The club is set to play its first three matches against Indian Navy, Bengaluru FC and Delhi FC on September 11, 15 and 21 respectively. Team Sportstar KOCHI 02 September, 2021 20:11 IST Kerala Blasters FC has announced its squad for 2021 Durand Cup. (FILE PHOTO) - Sportzpics for ISL Team Sportstar KOCHI 02 September, 2021 20:11 IST Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday announced its squad for Durand Cup 2021. The side will be trained by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic and his team ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.The team is set to play its first match against the Indian Navy on September 11 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium followed by the second game against Bengaluru FC on September 15 at the same venue. The third match will see the club face Delhi FC on September 21 at Mohun Bagan Club Ground.READ MORE: Durand Cup 2021: All you need to knowVukomanovic said, "We are all set to participate in this year's Durand Cup. We hope Durand Cup will give the team a good experience to perform. These games will help our players to boost their confidence and to have an extra motivation because we like to compete."SQUADGoalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sachin Suresh.Defenders: Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, Shahajas Thekkan, Denechandra Meitei, Sandeep Singh.Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gaurav K, Harmanjot Khabra, Givson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Prasanth K, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto, Anil Gaonkar.Forwards: Jorge Pereyra Diaz, V S Sreekuttan, Chencho Gyeltshen. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :