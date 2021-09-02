Durand Cup 2021: Kerala Blasters FC announces squad

Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday announced its squad for Durand Cup 2021. The side will be trained by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic and his team ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

The team is set to play its first match against the Indian Navy on September 11 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium followed by the second game against Bengaluru FC on September 15 at the same venue. The third match will see the club face Delhi FC on September 21 at Mohun Bagan Club Ground.

READ MORE: Durand Cup 2021: All you need to know

Vukomanovic said, "We are all set to participate in this year's Durand Cup. We hope Durand Cup will give the team a good experience to perform. These games will help our players to boost their confidence and to have an extra motivation because we like to compete."