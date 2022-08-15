India

Chhetri, Krishna and Jhingan feature as Bengaluru FC announces Durand Cup 2022 squad

Bengaluru went down on penalties to eventual champions FC Goa with a squad comprising youngsters and no foreigners at the Durand Cup 2021.

15 August, 2022 20:14 IST
Bengaluru FC (BFC) head coach Simon Grayson, with Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna, during the training session, at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Bengaluru on August 14, 2022.

Bengaluru FC (BFC) head coach Simon Grayson, with Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna, during the training session, at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Bengaluru on August 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced its 25-man squad for the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, set to begin with a clash against Jamshedpur FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Simon Grayson’s side, having wrapped up a three week preseason camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, landed in the City of Joy on Sunday.

As many as eight new signings feature in the Blues’ squad for the tournament, with Roy Krishna, Prabir Das, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan, Faisal Ali, Hira Mondal, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Amrit Gope making the list.

Bengaluru went down on penalties to eventual champion FC Goa with a squad comprising youngsters and no foreigners, in its most recent appearance at the Durand Cup.

Bengaluru have been drawn alongside Jamshepdur FC, FC Goa, Indian Air Force FT and Mohammedan SC in Group A, with the top two teams from each group set to make it through to the knockout rounds.

COMPLETE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope
Defenders: Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic
Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez
Strikers: Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali

