Match report: Mohammedan, Bengaluru share spoils after 1-1 draw; both teams through to quarters

FULL-TIME!

Mohammedan SC 1 (Pritam 13’)- Bengaluru FC 1 (Siva Sakthi 90+1’)

90+10’

Play resumes!

90+9’

Clearly there is some issue due to which the match hasn’t resumed yet. Mohammedan players asking the fans to calm down. Late drama here at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Things got heated up after Bengaluru’s equalizer as some Mohammedan fans destroyed the billboards in the stands. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

90+6’

Two members of Mohammedan coaching staff shown a red card by the referee. One of them is Sandip Nandy, Mohammedan’s goalkeeping coach.

90+4’

Mawia down on the ground- it seems like an issue of cramps as he went up to collect Prabir’s cross.

90+1’

GOOOAALL!! Bengaluru equalizes!! It is Siva Sakthi!! Drama in the dying stages of the match. Siva Sakthi’s shot from the corner hit the underside of the crossbar and came back into play. BFC players said the ball had crossed the line amidst the melee inside the box. The referee pauses a bit and gives the goal. Complaints coming from the Mohammedan SC camp but Bengaluru won’t care.

Six added minutes!

89’

Ambekar with a long solo run down the right flank. He crosses the ball inside the box and fids Gopi. Gopi guides the ball towards goal with his head but Lara makes the save. It is a good counter by Mohammedan. It all started after Lara punched away BFC’s freekick.

86’

Close- Parag with a long throw inside the box. Jovanovic does well to pressure Ousmane for the ball and eventually sets up Siva Sakthi. Siva shoots but hits the side-netting.

83’

Vanlalzuidika jostles for the ball with Bhutia- in the end Bhutia wins the foul. Zuidika needs to be careful too as he is also on a yellow card.

80’

Prabir takes on his man and attempts a cross- the cross has a good whip but did not find a BFC shirt. The Mohammedan defence gets the ball away from danger.

78’

Bengaluru sub: Namgyal Bhutia comes in for Hira Mondal

77’

Play halts for a water break!

74’

Bengaluru sub: Siva Sakthi comes in for Faisal Ali.

73’

RED CARD- Abhishek Halder sees a second yellow and gets his marching orders from the referee. A silly foul to give away. It will be difficult 17 minutes for Mohammedan.

72

Mohammedan sub: Gopi Singh comes in for Faiaz

69’

Save- Sunil Chhetri with a chance to shoot after getting the ball inside Mohammedans box. He does but the shot is saved by Mawia.

68’

Lewis’ corner curve dangerously towards goal but Chhetri does well to clear the ball at the near-post. The ball was still in the danger zone but in the end, Lara saves.

66’

Booking- Rohit Kumar of Bengaluru sees yellow.

65’

Bengaluru with a lot of time to make a comeback. If Mohammedan wins this match, it will maintain its 100 per cent record in the competition (4 wins out of 4).

61’

Prabir Singh delivers another good ball inside the box from a freekick but this time Lara comes out gathers the ball confidently.

58’

Bengaluru Sub: Parag and Rohit come on. Jhingan and Jayesh off.

54’

Mohammedan sub: K. Lewis comes on for the injured Faslu Rahman.

53’

The stretcher has come out- Faslu is not okay to continue. He tried to shake it off but could not. He has been carried out of the pitch.

52’

Faslu getting medical attention after he went down due to a coming together. But it does not look serious and he should be fine.

50’

Prabir tries to deliver a low cross from a BFC freekick but the balls ends up with Mawia. It is unclear whether he went for a shot or a cross.

47’

Shot- Prabir takes a first-time shot from distance. It is a powerful shot and Mawia goes down to make the save. Great technique shown by Prabir.

45’

HT change for BFC: Leon Augustin comes on for Javi Hernandez.

Back for the second half

Pritam’s goal keeps Mohammedan ahead at the start of the second half

Half-time’

Mohammedan SC 1 (Pritam 13’)- Bengaluru FC 0

45+2’

It can still be anyone’s game- Despite the goal, there hasn’t been clear domination by Mohammedan SC.

Three added minutes!

41’

Vanlalzuidika snatches the ball from Hira in the right flank and tries to find a teammate in the centre of the box He goes for a low cross but it is blocked.

40’

Shot- The ball sits up well for Sunil Chhetri and the BFC skipper takes a shot from outside the box. The effort is not too far away from the target. Chhetri took that shot with his weaker left foot.

38’

Marcus Joseph is played a long ball and he the player brings down the ball and has a clear run at goal. However, play stops as the assistant referee rises his flag for offside.

36’

Faslu and Faiaz with good link-up play- Faslu finds himself in a good shooting position inside the BFC box. He takes the shot but it is blocked.

33’

Prabir whips a good ball inside the box from a corner but Mohammedan keeper Mawia comes off his line to punch the ball and clear it.

30’

Sandesh does well to challenge Faslu and take the ball from him. Faslu tries to get the ball back but ends up conceding a foul.

26’

Booking- Vanlalzuidika of Mohammedan is shown the yellow card.

21’

Pritam with a bursting run down the left flank but Jhingan does well to keep up with him. In the end, the experienced defender manages to block the cross.

17’

Shot- Marcus shoots from distance. The shot takes a deflection and it is a comfortable take for Lara.

16’

Mohammedan players have come alive after the goal. They look threatening in each attacking move. Bengaluru players on the backfoot now but that can change anytime give the quality of the Blues.

13’

GOOOOAAALL!! Mohammedan Sporting scores!! Its Pritam for the Black Panthers!! Wonderful pass and move football by Mohammedan. A good ball was delivered from the left flank and Faiaz got a shot away. Lara made the save but could not hold on to the ball and Pritam, from the rebound, puts the ball inside the net from point-blank range.

12’

Chance- Javi delivers a wonderful cross inside the box from a freekick. Krishna went for the ball but the keeper punches it away. The ball falls straight to Jovanovic who takes a header but he cannot hit the target as the ball rattles the top of the net.

10’

10 minutes underway but fans are still coming in.

7’

Javi tries to get the ball from Ousmane but the latter does well to shield the ball and win the foul as he went down from a push by Javi.

4’

Bengaluru looking more threatening side in the early stages of the match.

1’

Early foul by Mohammedan- the Black Panthers would want to get a good start in front of home support

KICK-OFF

And we are underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium!

Starting Lineups!

Mohammedan XI: Mawia (GK), Vanlalzuidika, Shaheen, N’Diaye, Ambekar, Halder, Faiaz, Abhash, Marcus (C), Pritam, Faslu.

Bengaluru FC: Lara (GK), Jhingan, Jovanovic, Hira, Suresh, Jayesh, Javi, Faisal, Prabir, Krishna, Chhetri (C).

Predicted XI

Mohammedan SC: Sankar(GK), Ousmane, Pritam, Davronov, Joseph, Halder, Ruatkima, Rahul, Abhishek, Zuidika, Faiaz.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet (GK), Costa, Parag, Prabir, Hira, Bruno, Suresh, Danish, Udanta, Leon and Chhetri (C).

Preview

Mohammedan SC, currently group A topper with nine points will face Bengaluru FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

If the Black Panthers manage to win the match, they will reach 12 points from four matches and will automatically book a berth in the quarters. If form guide is anything to go by, Mohammedan is at an advantage considering it has won its last three matches in the competition.

Bengaluru FC, which is second in the group with seven points, will go top of the table with 10 points should it manage a win against Mohammedan on Friday.