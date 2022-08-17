Durand Cup live streaming: NorthEast United vs Odisha FC, NEUFC 0-3 OFC, when and where to watch, India telecast

The third match of the Durand Cup, NorthEast United vs Odisha FC will be underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati Assam.

Starting Lineups out! NorthEast United: Nikhil Deka, Bishnu Rabha, Sampow Rongmei (C), Bimol Singh, Chiranjeet Gogoi, Denis Bodo, Basanta Boro, Muktasana Sharma, Madhuhya Bora, Dipu Mirdha, Alfred Odisha FC: L. Ralte (Gk), N. Gahlot, C. Delgado (C), Pedro, Raynier, Nandha, Shubham, Jerry, Saul Crespo, Sahil, Isaac

Is Durand Cup telecast on TV?

Unlike last year, the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup is being aired on National Television after Network18 acquired broadcasting rights for the tournament.

Who won the Durand Cup 2021?

Indian Super League side FC Goa won the previous edition of the tournament, winning the match 1-0 against Mohammedan SC.

Where can I watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC in Durand Cup?

The NEUFC vs OFC match will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where can I live stream NEUFC vs OFC?

The NorthEast United FC vs Odisha Match in the 2022 Durand Cup will be live streamed on Voot select and JioTV.