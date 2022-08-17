Durand Cup live streaming: NorthEast United vs Odisha FC, NEUFC 0-3 OFC, when and where to watch, India telecast

The third match of the Durand Cup, NorthEast United vs Odisha FC will be underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati Assam.
Starting Lineups out!
NorthEast United: Nikhil Deka, Bishnu Rabha, Sampow Rongmei (C), Bimol Singh, Chiranjeet Gogoi, Denis Bodo, Basanta Boro, Muktasana Sharma, Madhuhya Bora, Dipu Mirdha, Alfred
Odisha FC: L. Ralte (Gk), N. Gahlot, C. Delgado (C), Pedro, Raynier, Nandha, Shubham, Jerry, Saul Crespo, Sahil, Isaac
Is Durand Cup telecast on TV?
Unlike last year, the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup is being aired on National Television after Network18 acquired broadcasting rights for the tournament.
Who won the Durand Cup 2021?
Indian Super League side FC Goa won the previous edition of the tournament, winning the match 1-0 against Mohammedan SC.
Where can I watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC in Durand Cup?
The NEUFC vs OFC match will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
Where can I live stream NEUFC vs OFC?
The NorthEast United FC vs Odisha Match in the 2022 Durand Cup will be live streamed on Voot select and JioTV.
ODISHA FC DURAND CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers
Lalthuammawia Ralte, Dylan da Silva
Defenders
Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Y. Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar, Lalruatthara
Midfielders
Paul Ramfangzuava, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Victor Rodriguez, Isaac Vanmalsawma
Forwards
Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandakumar Sekhar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela Ralte, Michael Soosairaj