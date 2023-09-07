The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on (mention day), with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21 in Kochi.
East Bengal will begin its campaign on against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 25, 2023.
This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season. For its first away fixture, the Red and Gold Brigade will head to Bengaluru on October 4, against Carles Cuadrat’s former side.
Last season, East Bengal finished ninth in the ISL table with 19 points from 20 matches.
Following is East Bengal’s ISL schedule:
- September 25, 2023: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- September 30, 2023: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- October 4, 2023: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC - 8 pm - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Kolkata
- October 21, 2023: East Bengal vs FC Goa - 5:30 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- October 28, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- November 4, 2023: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- November 25, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - 5:30 pm - JLN Stadium, Chennai
- December 4, 2023: East Bengal vs NorthEast United - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- December 9, 2023: East Bengal vs Punjab FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- December 16, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal - 8 pm - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- December 22, 2023: East Bengal vs Odisha FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
