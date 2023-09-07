  • September 25, 2023: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • September 30, 2023: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • October 4, 2023: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC - 8 pm - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Kolkata
  • October 21, 2023: East Bengal vs FC Goa - 5:30 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • October 28, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • November 4, 2023: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • November 25, 2023: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - 5:30 pm - JLN Stadium, Chennai
  • December 4, 2023: East Bengal vs NorthEast United - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • December 9, 2023: East Bengal vs Punjab FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • December 16, 2023: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal - 8 pm - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • December 22, 2023: East Bengal vs Odisha FC - 8 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata