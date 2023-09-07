The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on (mention day), with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21 in Kochi.

East Bengal will begin its campaign on against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 25, 2023.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season. For its first away fixture, the Red and Gold Brigade will head to Bengaluru on October 4, against Carles Cuadrat’s former side.

Last season, East Bengal finished ninth in the ISL table with 19 points from 20 matches.

Following is East Bengal’s ISL schedule: