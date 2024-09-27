MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE score, EBFC 0-2 FCG, ISL 2024-25: Borja brace doubles Gaurs lead, match updates

EBFC vs FCG: Follow live score and updates of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal and FC Goa from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Friday.

Updated : Sep 27, 2024 19:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Hector Yuste Canton of East Bengal FC warms up ahead of the match.
Hector Yuste Canton of East Bengal FC warms up ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports
lightbox-info

Hector Yuste Canton of East Bengal FC warms up ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal and FC Goa from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Friday.

  • September 27, 2024 19:58
    27’ EBFC 0-2 FCG

    Talal sets up Nandha with a briilliant touch as the latter runs with the ball inside the box. However, Sangwan does well to stay on the East Bengal forward and prevent him from taking a shot. Nandha goes down but no penalty for East Bengal. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:51
    GOAL
    21’ GOOALL! EBFC 0-2 FCG! BORJA GRABS A BRACE!

    Hijazi displays some horrible defending as he fails to clear the ball in time. Boris snatches the ball from the Jordan international and makes his way inside the box. His cutback finds Boris as the Spaniard finds the net once again with a first-time finish. East Bengal is in big trouble in its first home match of the ISL season. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:50
    20’ EBFC 0-1 FCG

    Cleiton runs at goal after being played a through ball. He doesn’t have the pace to beat his marker and instead passes it back to Mahesh. But the flag goes up for offside. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:48
    17’ EBFC 0-1 FCG

    FC Goa stitches a wonderful attack and the East Bengal backline cannot cope with the Gaurs’ fluid movement. Boris times his run to perfection and has a clear run at goal but is stopped as the assistant referees raises his flag for offside. That was a wrong call and the Red and Gold have got away with one there. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:42
    GOAL
    13’ GOALL! EBFC 0-1 FCG! BORJA SCORES THE OPENER!

    Drazic swings a low cross inside the East Bengal box from the left. Debjit intercepts the ball but fails to hold on to the ball and punches it away instead. Borja is the first to collect the rebound and slot the ball inside the net. Scoring against his former club, the Spaniard refuses to celebrate. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:40
    10’ EBFC 0-0 FCG

    Souvik with some good link-up play in the final third. He gets the ball near the Goa box and is brought down. There is a big shout for s freekick but the referee waves play to continue. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:37
    6’ EBFC 0-0 FCG

    Odei makes a good run into the East Bengal final third, cuts in and then attempts a curler from the edge of the box. However, the shot is blocked. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:33
    2’ EBFC 0-0 FCG

    Udanta swings an excellent cross inside the box from the left, which puts the East Bengal backline under pressure. The ball reaches Boris, whose manages to get the ball to Drazic. Drazic shoots at goal first-time but the effort is straight at Debjit, who makes the save and holds on to the ball. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:29
    KICK-OFF!

    The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal and FC Goa is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 

  • September 27, 2024 19:00
    East Bengal vs FC Goa head-to-head record!

    Played: 8


    East Bengal wins: 1


    Draws: 2


    FC Goa wins: 5

  • September 27, 2024 18:36
    East Bengal starting line-up!

    Debjit (GK); Zothanpuia, Hijazi, Anwar, Souvik; Yuste, Talal, Jeakson, Mahesh; Cleiton, Sekar

  • September 27, 2024 18:34
    FC Goa starting line-up!
  • September 27, 2024 18:21
    East Bengal vs FC Goa Predicted XI

    East Bengal: Gill (GK), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Zothanpuia; Jeakson, Souvik, Talal; Vishnu, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos.


    FC Goa: Kattimani (GK); Udanta, Odei, Dorjee, Gupta; Borges, Borja; Boris, Drazic, Brison; Sadiku.

  • September 27, 2024 17:59
    PREVIEW

    East Bengal FC will be looking to put behind the frustration of successive away defeats and pick up its first points of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when it hosts FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.


    The red and gold brigade is returning home from an unrewarding trip from the South where it conceded narrow losses against Bengaluru FC (0-1) and Kerala Blasters FC (1-2) and would be eager to make a turnaround in its fortunes in front of the home supporters. This becomes necessary for the side, which has been persistently underperforming since joining the league early in the decade and needs some good results to brighten things up this season.


    The task will be difficult as East Bengal runs up against one of the tournament’s heavyweights in FC Goa, which also enjoys a healthy record with five wins in eight meetings in the ISL so far.


    READ FULL PREVIEW HERE


    When and where till the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?


    The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 28 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 


    Where can you watch the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match?


    The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. 

Related Topics

FC Goa /

East Bengal /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Golconda Masters: N Thangaraja takes lead; Angad, Danek, Saarthak tied at second after round two
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE score, EBFC 0-2 FCG, ISL 2024-25: Borja brace doubles Gaurs lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Updates, Saudi Pro League: Lineups out; Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Knights of Najd
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: England 33/0 (7); Duckett, Salt open after Australia opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United vs Tottenham, Team news: Spurs captain a doubt for Premier League clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC looks to solidify home run against Mohun Bagan Super Giant; Sunil Chhetri eyes another record
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC seeks first points of season against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE score, EBFC 0-2 FCG, ISL 2024-25: Borja brace doubles Gaurs lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses 0-1 to Iran in AFC Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF U-17 Championship: Upbeat India takes on Nepal in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Golconda Masters: N Thangaraja takes lead; Angad, Danek, Saarthak tied at second after round two
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE score, EBFC 0-2 FCG, ISL 2024-25: Borja brace doubles Gaurs lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Updates, Saudi Pro League: Lineups out; Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Knights of Najd
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: England 33/0 (7); Duckett, Salt open after Australia opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United vs Tottenham, Team news: Spurs captain a doubt for Premier League clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment