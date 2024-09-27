East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE score, EBFC 0-2 FCG, ISL 2024-25: Borja brace doubles Gaurs lead, match updates

- September 27, 2024 19:5827’ EBFC 0-2 FCG
Talal sets up Nandha with a briilliant touch as the latter runs with the ball inside the box. However, Sangwan does well to stay on the East Bengal forward and prevent him from taking a shot. Nandha goes down but no penalty for East Bengal.
- September 27, 2024 19:51GOAL21’ GOOALL! EBFC 0-2 FCG! BORJA GRABS A BRACE!
Hijazi displays some horrible defending as he fails to clear the ball in time. Boris snatches the ball from the Jordan international and makes his way inside the box. His cutback finds Boris as the Spaniard finds the net once again with a first-time finish. East Bengal is in big trouble in its first home match of the ISL season.
- September 27, 2024 19:5020’ EBFC 0-1 FCG
Cleiton runs at goal after being played a through ball. He doesn’t have the pace to beat his marker and instead passes it back to Mahesh. But the flag goes up for offside.
- September 27, 2024 19:4817’ EBFC 0-1 FCG
FC Goa stitches a wonderful attack and the East Bengal backline cannot cope with the Gaurs’ fluid movement. Boris times his run to perfection and has a clear run at goal but is stopped as the assistant referees raises his flag for offside. That was a wrong call and the Red and Gold have got away with one there.
- September 27, 2024 19:42GOAL13’ GOALL! EBFC 0-1 FCG! BORJA SCORES THE OPENER!
Drazic swings a low cross inside the East Bengal box from the left. Debjit intercepts the ball but fails to hold on to the ball and punches it away instead. Borja is the first to collect the rebound and slot the ball inside the net. Scoring against his former club, the Spaniard refuses to celebrate.
- September 27, 2024 19:4010’ EBFC 0-0 FCG
Souvik with some good link-up play in the final third. He gets the ball near the Goa box and is brought down. There is a big shout for s freekick but the referee waves play to continue.
- September 27, 2024 19:376’ EBFC 0-0 FCG
Odei makes a good run into the East Bengal final third, cuts in and then attempts a curler from the edge of the box. However, the shot is blocked.
- September 27, 2024 19:332’ EBFC 0-0 FCG
Udanta swings an excellent cross inside the box from the left, which puts the East Bengal backline under pressure. The ball reaches Boris, whose manages to get the ball to Drazic. Drazic shoots at goal first-time but the effort is straight at Debjit, who makes the save and holds on to the ball.
- September 27, 2024 19:29KICK-OFF!
The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal and FC Goa is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
- September 27, 2024 19:00East Bengal vs FC Goa head-to-head record!
Played: 8
East Bengal wins: 1
Draws: 2
FC Goa wins: 5
- September 27, 2024 18:36East Bengal starting line-up!
Debjit (GK); Zothanpuia, Hijazi, Anwar, Souvik; Yuste, Talal, Jeakson, Mahesh; Cleiton, Sekar
- September 27, 2024 18:34FC Goa starting line-up!
- September 27, 2024 18:21East Bengal vs FC Goa Predicted XI
East Bengal: Gill (GK), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Zothanpuia; Jeakson, Souvik, Talal; Vishnu, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos.
FC Goa: Kattimani (GK); Udanta, Odei, Dorjee, Gupta; Borges, Borja; Boris, Drazic, Brison; Sadiku.
- September 27, 2024 17:59PREVIEW
East Bengal FC will be looking to put behind the frustration of successive away defeats and pick up its first points of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when it hosts FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.
The red and gold brigade is returning home from an unrewarding trip from the South where it conceded narrow losses against Bengaluru FC (0-1) and Kerala Blasters FC (1-2) and would be eager to make a turnaround in its fortunes in front of the home supporters. This becomes necessary for the side, which has been persistently underperforming since joining the league early in the decade and needs some good results to brighten things up this season.
The task will be difficult as East Bengal runs up against one of the tournament’s heavyweights in FC Goa, which also enjoys a healthy record with five wins in eight meetings in the ISL so far.
When and where till the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 28 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match?
The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
