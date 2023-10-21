East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24, LIVE Streaming info : When, where to watch Indian Super League?

East Bengal will look to bounce back from its loss to Bengaluru FC when it faces FC Goa, in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.
Goals from Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez overturned Naorem Mahesh’s opener and condemned the red and gold brigade to its first loss of the campaign.
Goa has begun the season well with two wins from two at home but a tough test awaits Manolo Marquez’s men when it takes on the Durand Cup finalist.
The head-to-head record between the two teams are quite close with the Gaurs winning three out of the seven games. Two matches ended in a draw while EBFC has won two encounters.
Goa won 4-2 in the most recent encounter at the Fatorda stadium, thanks to a hattrick by Iker Guarrotxena.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the East Bengal vs FC Goa match kicking-off?
How can you watch the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match in India?
