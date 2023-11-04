East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info: ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW:

East Bengal will be looking to end its two-match losing run when it hosts the southern powerhouse Kerala Blasters in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Looking to refresh its search for a top half finish after three seasons of forgettable performances, East Bengal has managed to net four points from its first two matches.

But its luck ran out in the next two rounds where it lost visiting last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC before going down against FC Goa at Bhubaneswar, where its last home match was shifted.

The last two outings have been painful for Carles Cuadrat coached East Bengal as it gave away a one-goal lead to lose the matches 2-1.

The Blasters have been doing comparatively better as it won three of its first five games to be in the fourth spot in the current standings with 10 points. This will be its second away outing after having lost the first one against Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the latter’s home.

The last time two teams met in the tournament East Bengal managed to beat Blaster by a solitary goal (on February 3, 2023). This will be giving the home side some hope but it needs to bring up a strong performance if it looks to repeat the result against in-form Blasters.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters - Predicted lineups

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill; Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar; Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakraborty; Nandhakumar Sekar, Borja Herrera, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Cleiton Silva.

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh; Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam Ruivah, Naocha Huidrom Singh; Rahul KP, Mohammed Azhar, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai; Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

