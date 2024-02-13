East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-1 MCFC, ISL 2023-24: Iker Guarrotxena scores maiden goal for Mumbai

- February 13, 2024 20:5061’
Nandha and Victor Vazquez come in for East Bengal FC.
- February 13, 2024 20:4959’
Vikram Pratap plays it to Chhangte on the right who waits for Iker’s overlapping run and playes it the striker, but sadly for the Spaniard, his shot goes wide.
- February 13, 2024 20:4555’
EBFC makes a great attack with quick progressive passes. Mahesh switches the wing and passes it Vishnu who pushes ahead and plays a through to Felicio in front of goal, but Akash Mishra reaches the ball first and clears it away.
- February 13, 2024 20:4251’
Ajay tugs Noguera’s shirt and pulls him down in his own half, free-kick to Mumbai in a dangerous position. Chhangte takes it but is blocked by the wall easily.
- February 13, 2024 20:4049’
Akash Mishra plays a cross to Rane inside the box but the ball goes back out on the wing and is eventually cleared away by EBFC.
- February 13, 2024 20:36Second-half begins!
EBFC trails behind at home as Mumbai City FC will be hoping more of the same.
- February 13, 2024 20:19Half-time! EBFC 0-1 MCFC
Mumbai City has been far better out of the two sides as it maitains a high press and constantly attacks the EBFC goal in high numbers. East Bengal is sitting too deep and is only playing on counters which is why it hardly has any possession in the first half.
- February 13, 2024 20:1139’
Yellow given to Akash Mishra for a risky tackle on Edwin.
- February 13, 2024 20:1138’
Apuia plays a cross for Iker who takes a header but it goes way off-target.
- February 13, 2024 20:0533’
EBFC has started to play better up-front but Mumbai is still controlling the tempo of the game and making good attempts in the final third.
- February 13, 2024 19:5927’
Akash Mishra plays a cross in the middle of the box as a sprinting Rane reaches the ball and fires a volley, but off-target.
- February 13, 2024 19:5624’ - Mumbai city goes ahead!
IKER GUARROTXENA SCORES ON HIS DEBUT START!
Noguera crosses the ball to Iker who stays on side and is given too much time before he makes an easy finish in the bottom right corner!
- February 13, 2024 19:5321’
EBFC plays a chip into the box for Felicio but its cleared away well by Tiri.
- February 13, 2024 19:5219’
EBFC made it first attack with Felicio through on goal. The attacker could have played it to Mahes who was open on the other wing but the Felicio chooses to take the shot, which is blocked.
- February 13, 2024 19:5118’
Rane presses high and wins the ball at the edge of the box, plays a great ball to Vikram who could have taken a shot, but the winger takes too much time as EBFC’s backline manages to clear it away.
- February 13, 2024 19:4916’
Mumbai is continuously barraging East Bengal with its attacks but the home side is still sitting deep and is yet to make a major move in Mumbai City’s half.
- February 13, 2024 19:4614’
Chhangte plays a great ball from the right which bounces between Iker and Vikram Pratap and goes out as the chance is squandered by Mumbai.
- February 13, 2024 19:4513’
Tiri gets the ball inside the box from a corner but the defender fails to time his shot and the ball flies way over the crossbar.
- February 13, 2024 19:4512’
Jayesh plays a perfectly weighted pass to Vikram Pratap on the left as Mumbai was on a counter but the player fails to make the final pass to Iker.
- February 13, 2024 19:419’
Akash Mishra goes deep and fires a cross from the left wing but the ball goes over the bar for a goal-kick.
- February 13, 2024 19:408’
Chhangte takes a free-kick from 30 yards out as he dinks it into the but fails to find a teammate. East Bengal was about to break on a counter but Mumbai’s Jayesh Rane makes a solid standing tackle winning the ball.
- February 13, 2024 19:385’
Iker almost scores his first goal for Mumbai with a volley off of a cross the left flank but East Bengal’s keeper saves it in the near post.
- February 13, 2024 19:374’
Corner for Mumbai as Chhangte whips it in for Iker but its cleared away by East Bengal’s back line.
- February 13, 2024 19:352’
Bheke plays a solid ball from the back to left winger Vikram Pratap Singh but the winger fails to cook up an attack on goal.
- February 13, 2024 19:33Kick-off!
East Bengal will be hoping to gain three points against a Mumbai City side that is struggling for form.
- February 13, 2024 19:265 minutes to kick-off!
The players walk out as the home fans cheer at the top their lungs being East Bengal’s first home game of 2024.
- February 13, 2024 19:02Mumbai City players have made it to the pitch!
- February 13, 2024 18:55Team news!
Mumbai City’s new signings Iker Guarrotxena and Thaer Krouma are set to make their ISL debut!
- February 13, 2024 18:53Mumbai City’s lineup for tonight’s clash!
- February 13, 2024 18:51East Bengal’s starting lienup!
- February 13, 2024 17:34Match Preview:
Latest on Sportstar
- East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-1 MCFC, ISL 2023-24: Iker Guarrotxena scores maiden goal for Mumbai
- Pro Kabaddi League Pirates 29-29 Titans LIVE Score: Telugu maintains slender lead against Patna
- Indian sports news wrap, February 13
- Bangladesh announces T20I, ODI squads for Sri Lanka series; Shakib left out due to eye problem
- IND vs ENG: Pope says captain Ben Stokes has “changed the game” ahead of latter’s 100th Test appearance
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE