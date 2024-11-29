- November 29, 2024 21:31FULL-TIMEEast Bengal wins | EBFC 1-0 NEUFC
Yuste makes an important challenge on Guillermo and East Bengal wins its first league match of the season.
- November 29, 2024 21:2998’
Ajaraie’s challenge on Lakra is deemed as a foul.
- November 29, 2024 21:2695’
East Bengal on the verge of winning its first league match of the season.
- November 29, 2024 21:2292’
Ajaraie’s shot from the edge of the box goes over.
- November 29, 2024 21:2190’+8’
Eight minutes added on after the end of regulation time.
- November 29, 2024 21:18RED CARD87’ | Chungnunga sees red
Lalchungnunga gets his marching orders after picking up second yellow.
Its 10 vs 10 now.
- November 29, 2024 21:1886’
East Bengal looking put the game to bed. Talal gets a brilliant ball from Rakib but the NEUFC defence clears it.
- November 29, 2024 21:1483’
EBFC substitution: Shayan replaces Vishnu.
- November 29, 2024 21:1383’
NEUFC is looking to attack despite being a man down. The game is wide open now.
- November 29, 2024 21:10CORNER80’
Crespo wins a corner for East Bengal. The EBFC skipper has been superb in the middle of the park.
- November 29, 2024 21:05YELLOW CARD74’
Rakib gets a yellow for his tactical foul on Ajaraie, who was trying to go on a counter.
- November 29, 2024 21:03RED CARD72’ | Bemammer sent off
Mohammed Ali Bemammer gets a second yellow minutes after receiving first. A heavy challenge on Vishu forces the referee to go to his pocket again.
NEUFC down to 10-man.
- November 29, 2024 20:59YELLOW CARD69’
Things are getting fiery in Salt Lake.
Referee shows yellow cards to Oram and Bemammer. EBFC gets a free-kick.
- November 29, 2024 20:5767’
East Bengal goes on an attack once again and Vishu is asking for a penalty but the referee is unmoved.
- November 29, 2024 20:5363’
EBFC substitution: Jeakson is relaced by Pravot Lakra.
- November 29, 2024 20:5160’
Ajaraie’s shot goes just over the bar. Gill’s heart was in his mouth. The Moroccan forward keeps on creating magic in the ISL 2024-25.
- November 29, 2024 20:4957’
Ajaraie scores but the the referee blows for a foul during the build-up.
- November 29, 2024 20:4857’
Anwar Ali clears Samte’s dangerous-looking delivery from the left flank. The NEUFC left-back has been brilliant in this match, especially going forward.
- November 29, 2024 20:4554’
Jeakson’s low cross from the right flank searching for Diamantakos is cleared by Akhtar.
- November 29, 2024 20:4250’
NEUFC asks for a penalty but the referee is unmoved. Mayakkannan finds Jithin on the left flank with a beautifully weighted ball. Jithin takes the ball and enters the box but Rakip stops him.
- November 29, 2024 20:3948’
NEUFC has started the second half with intensity and looking to putting early pressure on the hosts.
- November 29, 2024 20:35Second half begins
The second half of the match between East Bengal and NorthEast United in under way.
- November 29, 2024 20:21HALFTIMEFirst half ends | EBFC 1-0 NEUFC
The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. What a 48 minutes for the home side!! Probably its best in the league this season.
East Bengal leads 1-0 at the break through Diamantakos’ header.
- November 29, 2024 20:19FREE KICK47’
Diamantakos is fouled by Regragui. East Bengal has a good chance to double its advantage before the break.
- November 29, 2024 20:18CORNER46’
EBFC gets a corner. Gurmeet pushes it wide from Saul Crespo’s head.
- November 29, 2024 20:1745’+2’
Two minutes added on.
- November 29, 2024 20:16CORNER43’
The visitors are trying to set Ajaraie free on the counter an he finds Parthib, who takes a low shot from the edge of the box and Gills pushes it wide. Corner for NEUFC.
- November 29, 2024 20:1340’
Vishnu tussles with Oram inside the box but fails to win the ball. Very good defending from the NEUFC right-back.
- November 29, 2024 20:1037’ | Ajaraie denied by woodwork
Ajaraie hits the woodwork. Samte delivers a beautiful cross from the left flank and the Morrocan rises the highest to meet it but is denied by the bar.
- November 29, 2024 20:07YELLOW CARD35’
Lalchungnunga is cautioned by the referee for his challenge on Jithin.
- November 29, 2024 20:0533’
Ajaraie combine with Jithin and go on a counter but Jithin’s attempted cut back for the Moroccan is intercepted by Gill.
- November 29, 2024 20:0230’ - Drinks Break
The first hydration break of the match underway.
- November 29, 2024 19:59CORNER27’
NorthEast gets a corner. Ajaraie tries to volley the set piece delivery from the edge of the box but miscues his shot.
- November 29, 2024 19:57YELLOW CARD24’
Mayakkannan gets into referee’s book for his foul on Saul.
- November 29, 2024 19:55GOAL23’ | EBFC 1-0 NEUFC - Diamantakos scores
GOAL! Diamantakos gets on the end of a pin-point Talal cross as the Greek forward bends slightly down, angles his head, and guides it to the top corner. Gurmeet left hapless in this moment.
- November 29, 2024 19:5322’
Corner for East Bengal. Vishnu tries to play across the ball to Talal inside the box but a defender sends it behind.
- November 29, 2024 19:4716’
Gurmeet has been excellent in the opening 15 minutes or so. He makes another important save as he gets a touch to deflect PV Vishnu’s cross away from the goal.
- November 29, 2024 19:4513’
CLOSE! Great one-two between Parthib and Ajaraie as the latter lets one fly from the edge of the box but the attempt whizzes past the upright.
- November 29, 2024 19:4312’
Chaos! East Bengal’s defence had its back to the wall but did well to thwart NorthEast’s attacks. Great blocks from the Red and Gold Brigade but NorthEast’s Parthib Gogoi had an easy chance to get the lead.
- November 29, 2024 19:4210’
Offisde! Ajaraie whips in a great cross from the left-flank as Asheer gets a strong head to it but Gill thwarts it away. But one NEUFC player, who perhaps attempted to get the rebound, strayed offside.
- November 29, 2024 19:408’
Benali’s team has been fast starters in the season so far but today the hosts are looking more dangerous in the initial stages.
- November 29, 2024 19:376’
After a slow start to the game, the visitors are slowly growing into the game. Nestor is imposing himself in the midfield.
- November 29, 2024 19:35FREE KICK3’
Diamantakos is fouled and it is a free-kick for EBFC from a promising position, Talal behind the ball.
Gurmeet makes yet another save. EBFC gets a corner.
- November 29, 2024 19:342’
Jeakson with a brilliant cross from right flank finds Vishu and Gurmeet is forced to make the first save of the match.
- November 29, 2024 19:321’
East Bengal looking for its first win in the league this season against the high-flying NorthEast United, which is playing a exciting band of football.
- November 29, 2024 19:31Kick-off
The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United is under way at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
- November 29, 2024 19:25Kick-off next
Players are coming out for the kick-off.
Live action next.
- November 29, 2024 19:22Ready for the match?
Players are warming up. Live action next.
Stay tuned for live coverage of EBFC vs NEUFC.
- November 29, 2024 18:48NorthEast United Starting XI
- November 29, 2024 18:44East Bengal FC Starting Lineup
- November 29, 2024 18:26PREDICTED XIs
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohamad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, David Lalhlansanga, Dimitrios Diamantakos
NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Buanthanglun Samte, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, M Mayakkannan, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Macarton Louis Nickson, Guillermo Fernandez, Nestor Albiach, Jithin M.S.
- November 29, 2024 18:26Preview
- November 29, 2024 18:26EBFC vs NEUFC kick-off time
The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 29 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
- November 29, 2024 18:02Live-streaming info
The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.
- November 29, 2024 18:02Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United FC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Friday.
