East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v OFC, preview, predicted XI

EBFC vs OFC: Here’s all you need to know before the East Bengal vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Action between East Bengal and Punjab FC in the ISL
FILE PHOTO: Action between East Bengal and Punjab FC in the ISL | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Action between East Bengal and Punjab FC in the ISL | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Preview:

East Bengal will be hoping to draw some inspiration from its gritty showing against Mumbai City FC as a visitor in its previous outing when it takes on a rejuvenated Odisha FC in a ISL-10 fixture at home in Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

East Bengal made steady progress in the last four matches where it remained unbeaten picking up a win while drawing the other three. Odisha FC had been in a comparatively better form winning four out of its last five matches while the remaining one was a draw at the same venue against the other Kolkata side, Mohun Bagan SG.

The match against Odisha FC, which is currently placed fourth in the league table with 17 points, will be important for East Bengal (placed seventh with 10 points) as it tries to get back into the top-six while testing its mettle against stronger opponents.

Odisha FC, also coached by a Spaniard in Sergio Lobera, would be eager to pick up a win and continue its march forwards in the league standings. Odisha FC’s form has been greatly reliant on the performance of Fijian forward Roy Krishna and the versatile Moroccan Ahmed Jahouh. Considered a master tactician, Lobrea has been able to transform the side finding the right positions for his players and by that has brought an effective cohesiveness in the teamwork.

With the likes of Puitea, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Isak Vanlalruetfela putting in nice efforts in the middle, Odisha has been a fairly successful side picking up five wins in nine appearances. The remaining four have been draws and losses in equal share.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to regain the winning rhythm against mighty Odisha FC

Predicted Lineups:

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Borja Herrera, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Puitea, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruetfela, Roy Krishna

Livestreaming and Telecast Info:

When will the East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL match start?
The East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Friday, December 22 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL match?
The East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

