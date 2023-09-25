MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Here is how you can watch the ISL 2023-24 match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata. 

Published : Sep 25, 2023 09:50 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cuadrat admitted that this will provide his team with confidence when it meets the former League Shield winner in Jamshedpur FC.
Cuadrat admitted that this will provide his team with confidence when it meets the former League Shield winner in Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL MEDIA TEAM
infoIcon

Cuadrat admitted that this will provide his team with confidence when it meets the former League Shield winner in Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL MEDIA TEAM

PREVIEW

East Bengal will be looking to invoke the form that gave it success early in the season when it starts its ISL-10 campaign by taking on the visiting Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The home side, which has finished in the League’s bottom three for the last three seasons, is expected to start on a strong note under its new Spanish coach Carles Cuadrat.

The hopes emanated from the way it started the season by reaching the Durand Cup final. Despite losing the title clash by a solitary goal against traditional rival Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal gave out a statement of its prowess and intent.

Cuadrat admitted that this will provide his team with confidence when it meets the former League Shield winner in Jamshedpur FC.

ALSO READ: Asian Games and Olympics problems can be solved through negotiations, says AFC secretary general Windsor John

“It is important that we have started believing in ourselves. We started the season showing good dynamics and now we have to take that to another level and show more consistency,” Cuadrat said before the match.

Jamshedpur FC’s new coach Scott Cooper felt that his side, which has been reorganized before the season, would improve as the tournament progresses.

“This is a team that should gain momentum as the season progresses. We can’t expect everything to fall into place immediately, like some well-established teams like Mohun Bagan or Mumbai City. But we believe we are in a good position and are happy with our current situation,” Cooper said.

Read full preview HERE

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Monday, September 25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

East Bengal FC /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill: In a World (Cup) of his dreams
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
  2. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Football this week (September 18-24): Ronaldo on retirement, Messi opens up about FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian football news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold, adds bronze in shooting; rowers win 2 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins bronze in men’s 10m air rifle, pips Rudrankksh Patil in shoot-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats NorthEast United FC 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to start ISL campaign on a positive note against Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: Who will the Indian football team face in round of 16 at Hangzhou 2022?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant begins title defence in style with 3-1 win against Punjab FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill: In a World (Cup) of his dreams
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
  2. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Football this week (September 18-24): Ronaldo on retirement, Messi opens up about FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian football news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold, adds bronze in shooting; rowers win 2 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins bronze in men’s 10m air rifle, pips Rudrankksh Patil in shoot-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment