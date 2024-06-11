Euro 2024: Switzerland complains to UEFA about quality of playing surface at Germany training camp

The Switzerland football federation formally complained about the quality of the playing surface at its training camp in Germany for the European Championship, UEFA said Tuesday.

The Swiss squad first trained Monday at the home stadium of lower-tier club Stuttgarter Kickers on a fresh field laid ahead of the tournament that starts Friday.

Switzerland first plays Hungary on Saturday in Cologne. Group A also includes host Germany and Scotland, which open Euro 2024 in Munich.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin was filmed Monday inspecting the grass at Waldau Stadium and looking dissatisfied.

The Swiss federation said Tuesday it wrote to UEFA to express its view that the surface was not up to standard but would still use the field on the outskirts of Stuttgart. An alternative to use the training complex of Bundesliga club Stuttgart was judged to demand too much travel time for the players.