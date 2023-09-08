The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on Thursday, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21 in Kochi.

FC Goa will begin its campaign on September 22 with an away fixture against Hyderabad FC.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.

For its first home fixture Manolo Marquez’s side will host Punjab FC on October 2.

Following is FC Goa’ ISL schedule: