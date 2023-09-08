  • Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - Sep 22, 8 PM, G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad
  • FC Goa vs Punjab FC - Oct 2, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
  • FC Goa vs Odisha FC - Oct 7, 5:30 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
  • East Bengal vs FC Goa - Oct 21, 5:30 PM, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
  • Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - Oct 25, 8 PM, Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru
  • Chenniayin FC vs FC Goa- Nov 5, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
  • FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Nov 27, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
  • FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters - Dec 2, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
  • FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Dec 12, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
  • Muhun Bagan Super Giant - Dec 23, 8 PM, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
  • North East United vs FC Goa - Dec 29, 8 PM, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati