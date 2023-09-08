The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on Thursday, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21 in Kochi.
FC Goa will begin its campaign on September 22 with an away fixture against Hyderabad FC.
This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.
For its first home fixture Manolo Marquez’s side will host Punjab FC on October 2.
Following is FC Goa’ ISL schedule:
- Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - Sep 22, 8 PM, G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad
- FC Goa vs Punjab FC - Oct 2, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
- FC Goa vs Odisha FC - Oct 7, 5:30 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
- East Bengal vs FC Goa - Oct 21, 5:30 PM, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - Oct 25, 8 PM, Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Chenniayin FC vs FC Goa- Nov 5, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
- FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Nov 27, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
- FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters - Dec 2, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
- FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Dec 12, 8 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
- Muhun Bagan Super Giant - Dec 23, 8 PM, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- North East United vs FC Goa - Dec 29, 8 PM, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
