Football Delhi Women’s League to kick off on March 22

Football Delhi Women’s League 2020-21 will kick off on Monday with the contest between Eves Sports Club and Frontier FC Delhi at the Ambedkar Stadium. Three matches will be played on the opening day, one at Nehru Stadium Complex and two games at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Women’s League will be played on a league-cum-knockout format and on April 10, the final match will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium.

‘Record number of teams’

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said, “This is a record number of teams participating in the Women’s League, the biggest State level women’s league as far number of teams are concerned which is an excellent situation for the growth of women’s football in the capital city. There is tremendous excitement among women players to be part of this league. Clubs deserve compliment for encouraging girls and giving these players competitive experience.”

He further stated that the top two teams from Delhi will have the opportunity to play in IWL which would be a “very good platform for our women players to further boost their football careers and ultimately play for the national team.”

Appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be followed.