Gokulam Kerala FC retains I-League title, first team in 15 years to achieve feat

Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) retained the I-league title after its 2-1 win against Mohammedan SC in the Championship round at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

GKFC became the first side to retain the title since the I-League's inception in the 2007-08 season. The club suffered just one defeat in 18 matches in the edition.

After a goalless first half, Rishad put Gokulam in the lead before Azharuddin Mullick equalised in the 57th minute. Emil Benny struck Gokulam's second in the 61st minute as GKFC held on to seal the win.

The Kozhikode-based club finished with 43 points, six ahead of second-placed Mohammedan.

MORE TO FOLLOW...