Gokulam Kerala FC suffers first defeat of season, I-League title to be decided on final day

Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) suffered its first defeat of the I-league season after it crashed to a 1-3 loss to Sreenidi Deccan in the Championship round at the Naihati Stadium in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Table-topper GKFC was a point away from winning the title but came undone at the hands of its former player Lalromawia, who scored a first half hat-trick. Skipper Sharif Mukhammad pulled one back for the Kozhikode-based side before he was sent off in the 54th minute.

The league title will now be decided on the final day of the season when Gokulam takes on second-placed Mohammedan SC on Saturday.

Gokulam, which was on a 21-game unbeaten run in the I-League, has 40 points from 17 matches. Earlier in the day, Mohammedan beat Rajasthan FC to take its tally to 37.

RESULTS

Gokualm Kerala (Sharif Mukhammad 47') 1-3 Sreenidi Deccan (Lalromawia 19', 33' 37')

Rajasthan FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC (Brandon Vanlalremdika 2', 56')