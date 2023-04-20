Super Cup 2023 semifinal schedule: All you need to know, dates, match timings, teams qualified

The Super Cup 2023 proved to be an exciting contest in the last group stage, with the Indian Super League (ISL) sides suffering some strange upsets.

NorthEast United, the side that finished at the bottom of ISL made it to the final four while ISL Shield winner Mumbai City FC, from the same group, was eliminated.

The tournament, returning after four years, saw I-League teams lock horns with ISL sides and, with Sreenidi Deccan beating Kerala Blasters in a Group A match.

Super Cup 2023 points table:

Group A

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Bengaluru FC (Q) 3 1 2 0 5 Sreenidi Deccan 3 1 1 1 4 Kerala Blasters 3 1 1 1 4 RoundGlass Punjab 3 1 0 2 3

Group B

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Odisha FC (Q) 3 2 1 0 7 Hyderabad FC 3 1 1 1 4 East Bengal 3 0 3 0 3 Aizawl FC 2 0 1 2 1

Bengaluru FC drew with Kerala Blasters but had other results in its favour to secure a place in the Super Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Group C

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Jamshedpur FC (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 ATK Mohun Bagan 2 1 0 1 3 FC Goa 2 1 0 1 3 Gokulam Kerala 2 0 0 2 0

Group D

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points North East United FC (Q) 3 2 0 1 6 Mumbai City FC 3 2 0 1 6 Chennaiyin FC 3 1 1 1 4 Churchill Brothers 3 0 1 2 1

After 24 matches, the final four in the race for the last trophy of the season are confirmed.

Which teams have qualified for the Hero Super Cup semifinal?

The group-topper from each group made it to the Hero Super Cup semifinal. They are Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

When in the Super Cup semifinal?

The Super Cup semifinals will be played as a single-match knockout, with the result decided on penalties if the match remains drawn after extra-time.

The Super Cup semifinal schedule is as follows:

Team A Team B Time Venue Bengaluru FC Jamshedpur FC 7:00 PM EMS Stadium, Kozhikode Odisha FC NorthEast United FC 7:00 PM Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Where can I watch the Super Cup semifinal?

The Super Cup 2023 will be live telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on Sony Liv.