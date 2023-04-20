India

Super Cup 2023 semifinal schedule: All you need to know, dates, match timings, teams qualified

The tournament, returning after four years, saw I-League teams lock horns with ISL sides and, with Sreenidi Deccan beating Kerala Blasters in a Group A match.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 20 April, 2023 06:21 IST
After 24 matches, the final four in the race for the last trophy of the season are confirmed.

After 24 matches, the final four in the race for the last trophy of the season are confirmed. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The Super Cup 2023 proved to be an exciting contest in the last group stage, with the Indian Super League (ISL) sides suffering some strange upsets.

NorthEast United, the side that finished at the bottom of ISL made it to the final four while ISL Shield winner Mumbai City FC, from the same group, was eliminated.

Super Cup 2023 points table:

Group A

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Bengaluru FC (Q)31205
Sreenidi Deccan31114
Kerala Blasters31114
RoundGlass Punjab31023

Group B

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Odisha FC (Q)32107
Hyderabad FC31114
East Bengal30303
Aizawl FC20121
Bengaluru FC drew with Kerala Blasters but had other results in its favour to secure a place in the Super Cup semifinal.

Group C

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Jamshedpur FC (Q)22006
ATK Mohun Bagan21013
FC Goa21013
Gokulam Kerala20020

Group D

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
North East United FC (Q)32016
Mumbai City FC32016
Chennaiyin FC31114
Churchill Brothers30121

Which teams have qualified for the Hero Super Cup semifinal?

The group-topper from each group made it to the Hero Super Cup semifinal. They are Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

When in the Super Cup semifinal?

The Super Cup semifinals will be played as a single-match knockout, with the result decided on penalties if the match remains drawn after extra-time.

The Super Cup semifinal schedule is as follows:

Team ATeam BTimeVenue
Bengaluru FCJamshedpur FC7:00 PMEMS Stadium, Kozhikode
Odisha FCNorthEast United FC7:00 PMPayyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Where can I watch the Super Cup semifinal?

The Super Cup 2023 will be live telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on Sony Liv.

