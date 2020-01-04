I-League 2019-20, Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the I-League 2019-20 match between Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal.

10' It's been an interesting opening 10 minutes with neither side able to draw first blood. Table topper East Bengal has looked sharp, while the home side has had its host of chances too.

Here's Churchill's starting XI - Vaz, Abu Bakr, AlHassan, Plaza, Robert Primus, Mondal, Poojary, Lalkhawpuimawia, Glan Martins, Costa, Jovel Martins

Here's how East Bengal will line up today - Ralte, Kamalpreet, Sarkar, Colado, Aidara, Eusebio, Lalrindika Ralte, Crespi, Juan Mera, Amebkar, Mehtab Singh

1' KICK OFF!

PREVIEW

On the first matchday of the new year, Churchill Brothers will host table topper East Bengal at the Fatorda stadium on Saturday.

Churchill Brothers comes on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of the young Indian Arrows, which was the Red Machines' first defeat of the season.

“We showed a poor image of our team in our last game. We must do better as a team playing without the ball. We gave too much space to them to play and they got confidence and believed that they can draw because we could not score the second goal to kill the result of the game," said head coach Bernardo Tavares, reflecting on the 1-2 defeat.

Tavares, though, added that he has studied its next opponent, East Bengal, well. “I have already analysed their four games in the league. Their Spanish players are good but others are also good. So we need to see them as a strong unit," he said. "We must be sharper- with as well as without the ball, transitions and in the set pieces.”

East Bengal is the only undefeated team in the league and has been in a scintillating form. After the initial two draws against Real Kashmir FC and Punjab FC, East Bengal registered two back-to-back wins -- over TRAU and NEROCA FC. East Bengal will be playing after a long time -- its first match since December 14.

Head coach Alejandro Menendez said, “I think the team is high on confidence, good results have helped the same and we are working really well together as a team. We will face the game with optimism and are motivated to keep continuing the work we have been doing.”

Although the Red Machines were on the receiving end against Indian Arrows, Menendez warned his boys before taking them on, “Churchill Brothers are a threatening side and even if they did not win last game, I am sure they will be very motivated to play against us. They will play at home, they know we are in good shape, we will not have the surprise factor as Arrows had. I understand we need to be very sharp in defence and in the attack. If we are not able to perform at a high level, it will be tough to get 3 points.”

Where to watch?

Fans can catch all the action live on D-Sport. The game will also be streamed live on Tata Sky for subscribers and JioTV.