Football India India I-League 2020-21 schedule: Full time table, fixtures, match timings in IST, venue I-League 2020 schedule: Here is the complete match list of the tournament, which will take place at at three venues this season — the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kalyani Municipal Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan. Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 December, 2020 13:29 IST Hero I-League debutant Sudeva Delhi FC and Kolkata giant Mohammedan SC are all set to get the 2020-21 season of the I-League underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on January 9, 2021.Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the matches will be played at only three venues this season — the VYBK, Kalyani Municipal Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan. All players and officials from the local organising committees will be operating from within the safety of a bio-secure bubble."We are about to experience a new version of the Hero I-League this time as all the teams will be operating from within the bubble," said AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar. "It will indeed be a unique experience for all the players, coaches and officials involved. Of course, we would have loved to have had fans in the stands, but due to the current circumstances, that would not be possible. I just want to convey to all the fans that we will all be there for each other in spirit. I wish all the teams the best ahead of the tournament," he added.The first fixture will see a kick-off at 2pm. It will be followed by successive games at 4pm [RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC] and 7 pm [Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC] at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.The fixtures for the first 10 rounds have been released, with the schedule for the next stage to be released at a later stage.DATEMATCHTIME (IST)VENUEROUNDJanuary 9Sudeva Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club2:00 PMVYBK1January 9Roundglass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC4:00 PMKMS1January 9Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC7:00 PMKMS1January 10Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union4:00 PMKBK1January 10Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa7:00 PMKMS1January 14Gokulam Kerala FC vs Roundglass Punjab FC 2:00 PMVYBK2January 14Sudeva Football Club vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKMS2January 14 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa7:00 PMKMS2January 15Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC4:00 PMKBK2January 15NEROCA FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union7:00 PMKMS2January 19Roundglass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa2:00 PMVYBK3January 19Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club4:00 PMKMS3January 19Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Football Club7:00 PMKMS3January 20Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC4:00 PMKBK3January 20Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC7:00 PMKMS3January 24Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Chennai City FC2:00 PMVYBK4January 24Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKMS4January 24Roundglass Punjab FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club7:00 PMKMS4January 25Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Sudeva Football Club4:00 PMKBK4January 25NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC7:00 PMKMS4January 29Roundglass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Football Club2:00 PMVYBK5January 29Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKMS5January 29Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union7:00 PMKMS5January 30NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC4:00 PMKBK5January 30Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC7:00 PMKMS5February 3Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Football Club2:00 PMVYBK6February 3Mohammedan Sporting Club vs NEROCA FC4:00 PMKMS6February 3Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC7:00 PMKMS6February 4Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKBK6February 4Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Roundglass Punjab FC7:00 PMKMS6February 8NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC2:00 PMVYBK7February 8Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Real Kashmir FC4:00 PMKMS7February 8Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC7:00 PMKMS7February 9Indian Arrows vs Roundglass Punjab FC4:00 PMKBK7February 9Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Aizawl FC7:00 PMKMS7WHERE TO WATCH THE HERO I-LEAGUE 2020-21?All matches will be broadcast live on 1Sports and streamed live on social media/OTT.