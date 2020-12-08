India

I-League 2020-21 schedule: Full time table, fixtures, match timings in IST, venue

I-League 2020 schedule: Here is the complete match list of the tournament, which will take place at at three venues this season — the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kalyani Municipal Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Kolkata 08 December, 2020 13:29 IST
Hero I-League

Hero I-League debutant Sudeva Delhi FC and Kolkata giant Mohammedan SC are all set to get the 2020-21 season of the I-League underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on January 9, 2021.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the matches will be played at only three venues this season — the VYBK, Kalyani Municipal Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan. All players and officials from the local organising committees will be operating from within the safety of a bio-secure bubble.

“We are about to experience a new version of the Hero I-League this time as all the teams will be operating from within the bubble,” said AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar.

“It will indeed be a unique experience for all the players, coaches and officials involved. Of course, we would have loved to have had fans in the stands, but due to the current circumstances, that would not be possible. I just want to convey to all the fans that we will all be there for each other in spirit. I wish all the teams the best ahead of the tournament,” he added.

The first fixture will see a kick-off at 2pm. It will be followed by successive games at 4pm [RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC] and 7 pm [Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC] at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

The fixtures for the first 10 rounds have been released, with the schedule for the next stage to be released at a later stage.

DATEMATCHTIME (IST)VENUEROUND
January 9Sudeva Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club2:00 PMVYBK1
January 9Roundglass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC4:00 PMKMS1
January 9Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC7:00 PMKMS1
January 10Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union4:00 PMKBK1
January 10Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa7:00 PMKMS1
January 14Gokulam Kerala FC vs Roundglass Punjab FC 2:00 PMVYBK2
January 14Sudeva Football Club vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKMS2
January 14 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa7:00 PMKMS2
January 15Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC4:00 PMKBK2
January 15NEROCA FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union7:00 PMKMS2
January 19Roundglass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa2:00 PMVYBK3
January 19Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club4:00 PMKMS3
January 19Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Football Club7:00 PMKMS3
January 20Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC4:00 PMKBK3
January 20Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC7:00 PMKMS3
January 24Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Chennai City FC2:00 PMVYBK4
January 24Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKMS4
January 24Roundglass Punjab FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club7:00 PMKMS4
January 25Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Sudeva Football Club4:00 PMKBK4
January 25NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC7:00 PMKMS4
January 29Roundglass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Football Club2:00 PMVYBK5
January 29Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKMS5
January 29Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union7:00 PMKMS5
January 30NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC4:00 PMKBK5
January 30Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC7:00 PMKMS5
February 3Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Football Club2:00 PMVYBK6
February 3Mohammedan Sporting Club vs NEROCA FC4:00 PMKMS6
February 3Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC7:00 PMKMS6
February 4Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows4:00 PMKBK6
February 4Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Roundglass Punjab FC7:00 PMKMS6
February 8NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC2:00 PMVYBK7
February 8Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Real Kashmir FC4:00 PMKMS7
February 8Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC7:00 PMKMS7
February 9Indian Arrows vs Roundglass Punjab FC4:00 PMKBK7
February 9Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Aizawl FC7:00 PMKMS7


WHERE TO WATCH THE HERO I-LEAGUE 2020-21?

All matches will be broadcast live on 1Sports and streamed live on social media/OTT.

More to follow...

