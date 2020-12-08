I-League 2020-21 schedule: Full time table, fixtures, match timings in IST, venue

Hero I-League debutant Sudeva Delhi FC and Kolkata giant Mohammedan SC are all set to get the 2020-21 season of the I-League underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on January 9, 2021.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the matches will be played at only three venues this season — the VYBK, Kalyani Municipal Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan. All players and officials from the local organising committees will be operating from within the safety of a bio-secure bubble.

“We are about to experience a new version of the Hero I-League this time as all the teams will be operating from within the bubble,” said AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar.

“It will indeed be a unique experience for all the players, coaches and officials involved. Of course, we would have loved to have had fans in the stands, but due to the current circumstances, that would not be possible. I just want to convey to all the fans that we will all be there for each other in spirit. I wish all the teams the best ahead of the tournament,” he added.

The first fixture will see a kick-off at 2pm. It will be followed by successive games at 4pm [RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC] and 7 pm [Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC] at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

The fixtures for the first 10 rounds have been released, with the schedule for the next stage to be released at a later stage.

DATE MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE ROUND January 9 Sudeva Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club 2:00 PM VYBK 1 January 9 Roundglass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC 4:00 PM KMS 1 January 9 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC 7:00 PM KMS 1 January 10 Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union 4:00 PM KBK 1 January 10 Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa 7:00 PM KMS 1 January 14 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Roundglass Punjab FC 2:00 PM VYBK 2 January 14 Sudeva Football Club vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM KMS 2 January 14 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa 7:00 PM KMS 2 January 15 Chennai City FC vs Real Kashmir FC 4:00 PM KBK 2 January 15 NEROCA FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union 7:00 PM KMS 2 January 19 Roundglass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa 2:00 PM VYBK 3 January 19 Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club 4:00 PM KMS 3 January 19 Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Football Club 7:00 PM KMS 3 January 20 Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 4:00 PM KBK 3 January 20 Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC 7:00 PM KMS 3 January 24 Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Chennai City FC 2:00 PM VYBK 4 January 24 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM KMS 4 January 24 Roundglass Punjab FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club 7:00 PM KMS 4 January 25 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Sudeva Football Club 4:00 PM KBK 4 January 25 NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 7:00 PM KMS 4 January 29 Roundglass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Football Club 2:00 PM VYBK 5 January 29 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM KMS 5 January 29 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union 7:00 PM KMS 5 January 30 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC 4:00 PM KBK 5 January 30 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC 7:00 PM KMS 5 February 3 Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Football Club 2:00 PM VYBK 6 February 3 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs NEROCA FC 4:00 PM KMS 6 February 3 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Aizawl FC 7:00 PM KMS 6 February 4 Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows 4:00 PM KBK 6 February 4 Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Roundglass Punjab FC 7:00 PM KMS 6 February 8 NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC 2:00 PM VYBK 7 February 8 Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Real Kashmir FC 4:00 PM KMS 7 February 8 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC 7:00 PM KMS 7 February 9 Indian Arrows vs Roundglass Punjab FC 4:00 PM KBK 7 February 9 Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Aizawl FC 7:00 PM KMS 7



WHERE TO WATCH THE HERO I-LEAGUE 2020-21?

All matches will be broadcast live on 1Sports and streamed live on social media/OTT.

