I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven

The race for I-League’s 2023-24 golden boot is underway with Gokulam Kerala’s Alejandro Sanchez leading the running with eight goals.
Here are the top scorers from the 2023-24 I-League season after matchday seven.
|Ranking
|Team
|Player
|Matches Played
|Goals
|1
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|Alejandro Sanchez
|5
|8
|2
|Aizawl FC
|Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia
|5
|4
|2
|Churchill Brothers
|Ricardo Dichiara
|5
|4
|3
|Aroldinho
|Delhi FC
|5
|3
|3
|David Lalhlansanga
|Mohammedan SC
|5
|3
|3
|Gaurav Rawat
|Delhi FC
|5
|5
|4
|Yash Tripathi
|Rajasthan United
|6
|3
|4
|Juan Castañeda
|Sreenidi Deccan
|6
|3
