MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven

Here are the top scorers from the second division of Indian football, 2023-24 I-League season after matchday seven.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 21:24 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Alejandro Sanchez playing for Gokulam Kerala FC
FILE PHOTO: Alejandro Sanchez playing for Gokulam Kerala FC | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alejandro Sanchez playing for Gokulam Kerala FC | Photo Credit: AIFF

The race for I-League’s 2023-24 golden boot is underway with Gokulam Kerala’s Alejandro Sanchez leading the running with eight goals.

ALSO READ | Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?

Here are the top scorers from the 2023-24 I-League season after matchday seven.

Ranking Team Player Matches Played Goals
1 Gokulam Kerala FC Alejandro Sanchez 5 8
2 Aizawl FC Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia 5 4
2 Churchill Brothers Ricardo Dichiara 5 4
3 Aroldinho Delhi FC 5 3
3 David Lalhlansanga Mohammedan SC 5 3
3 Gaurav Rawat Delhi FC 5 5
4 Yash Tripathi Rajasthan United 6 3
4 Juan Castañeda Sreenidi Deccan 6 3

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League /

I-League 2023-24 /

Gokulam Kerala FC /

Aizawl FC /

Churchill Brothers /

Delhi FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Watch: Andrea Bocelli moves Roger Federer to tears with mesmerising rendition of ‘Nessun Dorma’
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  3. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Haaland to Ronaldo: Who has scored the most goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, East Bengal share spoils in match riddled with defensive errors
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 KBFC 1-0 HFC match updates, Blasters goes ahead after Milos Drincic scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 points table LIVE: Kerala Blasters at the top, Indian Super League standings in Round 6
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong outplays 10-man TRAU FC, climbs to third
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Watch: Andrea Bocelli moves Roger Federer to tears with mesmerising rendition of ‘Nessun Dorma’
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  3. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Haaland to Ronaldo: Who has scored the most goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment